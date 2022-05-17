Deenova today announced that it continued its last 2 years market dominance in France with another net new RESAH competitive award for its D3 ACCED mechatronic solutions at Centre Hospitalier Hazebrouck near Dunkerque. Separately, Deenova is pleased to simultaneously announce add-on sales of 4 ASTUS cabinets to existing Deenova customer Centre Hospitalier François Quesnay de Mantes-La-Jolie.

Loïc Bessin, Managing Director of Deenova in France stated: "Combining net new business awards at premier hospital groups like RESAH with Centre Hospitalier Hazebrouck, while at the same time earning the trust of additional add-on sales by previous Deenova customers such as Centre Hospitalier François Quesnay de Mantes-La-Jolie is self-evident proof of Deenova France maturity, showing a high level of continued satisfaction with our automation solutions amongst our existing customer base in France."

Christophe Jaffuel, Deenova Chief Commercial Officer, added: "I am extremely pleased to continue to witness since 2019 the important and yearly contribution that RESAH ongoing awards means to Deenova in France, renewing its past commitment to Deenova well established mechatronic Unit-Dose solutions like D3 ACCED. I look forward to continuing the market leading cooperation with RESAH in the future."

Centre Hospitalier Hazebrouck is a public health establishment located in the Lille Métropole healthcare area, and certified by the High Authority for Health in 2019. It assumes the functions of a local hospital for a population of approximately 124,000 inhabitants, with a capacity of 94 hospital beds, centered on medicine, surgery and gynecology-obstetrics, an Emergency Reception Service and a Home Hospitalization service. It also has an accommodation structure for the elderly (EHPAD) with 136 beds, a CSAPA (Centre for Care, Support and Prevention in Addictology) and 20 Aftercare and Rehabilitation beds. Patients benefit from consultations and expert advice as well as a high-quality technical platform with a medical imaging, 4 operating theaters, 3 birthing rooms, a pharmacy and sterilization units with 470 medical and non-medical staff.

Centre Hospitalier François Quesnay de Mantes-La-Jolie is a public health establishment opened in October 1997, bringing together all short-stay services (medicine, surgery, obstetrics), Aftercare and Rehabilitation (SSR), with 612-bed hospital in the Paris metropolitan area, and with a budget of 125 million euros and 175 doctors.

Deenova is the undisputed leading supplier of combined mechatronics (robotic and automation) solutions for closed loop medications and RFID-based medical devices traceability in the healthcare industry, anytime and anywhere. Deenova's unique, patented, and fully integrated solutions have and will greatly contribute to ease healthcare providers' growing pressures to: simultaneously improve patient safety, reduce therapy errors, minimise waste and controlled substance diversion, contain costs, and diminish the gap between rising patient volume/acuity and scarce medical staff. Deenova guarantees the simplification of all processes related to the management of medications and implantable/disposable medical devices with an expected cost savings range between 15% and 25%. Please visit www.deenova.com for additional information on its market leading solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220516005991/en/

Contacts:

Loïc Bessin, Christophe Jaffuel, Martina Buccianti

m.buccianti@deenova.com, +39-0523-785311