Vitura (Paris:VTR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of
transaction
Identification code of
Aggregated daily volume
Daily weighted
Market
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
09/05/2022
FR0010309096
12
33.00
XPAR
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
10/05/2022
FR0010309096
15
32.04
XPAR
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
12/05/2022
FR0010309096
15
32.20
XPAR
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
13/05/2022
FR0010309096
25
30.80
XPAR
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
TOTAL
67
31.79
Details per transaction
Name of issuer
Identification code issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
Name of Investment Services Provider
Identification code of Investment Services Provider
Day/time of transaction (CET)
Identification code of financial instrument
Price per transaction
Currency
Acquired volume
Market (MIC Code)
Reference number of transaction
Purpose of buy back
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
09/05/2022 09:37:24
FR0010309096
33.00
EUR
12
XPAR
00307600698EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
10/05/2022 11:10:41
FR0010309096
32.00
EUR
12
XPAR
00307787207EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
10/05/2022 17:29:45
FR0010309096
32.20
EUR
3
XPAR
00307908065EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
12/05/2022 09:57:20
FR0010309096
32.20
EUR
15
XPAR
00308194787EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
13/05/2022 09:23:34
FR0010309096
30.80
EUR
9
XPAR
00308423059EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
13/05/2022 12:25:10
FR0010309096
30.80
EUR
16
XPAR
00308471289EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
Vitura