Inversago Pharma Inc. ("Inversago"), a clinical stage biotech company with a unique portfolio of CB1 inverse agonists, today announces the appointment of Glenn S. Vraniak to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately.

Mr. Vraniak's career spans more than 20 years of financial and commercial experience in the life sciences industry. Before joining Inversago, Mr. Vraniak served as Chief Financial Officer of Evaxion Biotech A/S, an AI enabled immuno-oncology company and led the company through a successful IPO on Nasdaq in February 2021, and successfully raised follow-on capital later that same year. Prior to that, Mr. Vraniak served as the Chief Financial Officer of electroCore, Inc. and was a key member of the management team that led the company through a successful IPO on Nasdaq in June 2018. Additionally, Mr. Vraniak served as an executive in various innovative healthcare and technology companies including GE Capital, where he served as Executive Vice President.

"Glenn's cumulative experience as CFO for several life science companies is a great asset, being well versed in preparing and executing corporate transactions and implementing financial frameworks for rapidly growing organizations like Inversago," declared Mr. François Ravenelle, PhD, Chief Executive Officer. "We welcome him to our leadership team, and are excited to count on his expertise to reach future corporate milestones together."

"It's a real pleasure to join Francois and the rest of the team at Inversago at such an exciting time with a pipeline of unique compounds addressing unmet medical needs," added Mr. Vraniak. "I look forward to contributing to the company's growth in the months ahead."

Mr. Vraniak received an Electronic Engineering Technology degree and a Managerial MBA in Finance from the Rutgers University Center for Management Development.

About Inversago Pharma

Located in Montreal, Inversago Pharma is a privately owned Canadian biotech company at clinical stage, specialized in the development of new therapies focusing on CB1 blockade, based on first-in-class, peripherally acting CB1 inverse agonists. Inversago aims to provide new treatment options that improve the lives of patients affected by metabolic conditions such as Diabetic Nephropathy (DN), Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), complications from obesity, Hypertriglyceridemia (HTG), Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) and Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), as well as fibrotic indications like Progressive Fibrosis-Interstitial Lung Disease (PF-ILD), including Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). For more information, please visit inversago.com

