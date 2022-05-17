Petra Diamonds Ltd - Director Resignation

17 May 2022 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra" or the "Company")

Director Resignation

Petra today announces that Matthew Glowasky has informed the Board that he will stand down as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, with immediate effect.

Mr Glowasky was appointed as a non-independent, Non-Executive Director of the Company on 10 March 2021, pursuant to a Nomination Agreement between the Company and Monarch Master Funding 2 (Luxembourg) S.a r.l. ("Monarch") and following the successful completion of the recapitalisation of the Petra Group.

While Monarch does not currently intend to nominate a director to replace Mr Glowasky, it retains its right to do so under the Nomination Agreement. Further details of the Nomination Agreement are contained in the combined circular and prospectus published by Petra on 22 December 2020.

Peter Hill, Petra's Non-Executive Chairman, commented:

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Matthew for his contribution to Petra during his tenure as a director and wish him every success in his future endeavours."

~ Ends ~

For further information, please contact:

Petra Diamonds, London Telephone: +44 20 7494 8203

Jill Sherratt investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

Patrick Pittaway

Julia Stone

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company's portfolio incorporates interests in three underground producing mines in South Africa (Finsch, Cullinan and Koffiefontein) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson).

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base of ca. 230 million carats, which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and only operates in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra is quoted with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL'. The Company's US$336.7 million notes due in 2026 are listed (subject to temporary suspension) on the Irish Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market. For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com.