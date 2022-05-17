Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.05.2022
InnoCan Pharma - Bewegende News ante portas?
WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
16.05.22
08:15 Uhr
4,240 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
17.05.2022
67 Leser
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 16

17 May 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 16 May 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 100,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 364.7527 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 367.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 363.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 2,850,007 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 243,241,416, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 16 May 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
30000363.50 08:30:2100058910805TRLO0LSE
680365.50 09:10:1200058912305TRLO0LSE
52365.50 09:10:1200058912304TRLO0LSE
802365.50 09:10:1200058912303TRLO0LSE
261365.50 09:10:1200058912302TRLO0LSE
634365.50 09:10:1200058912306TRLO0LSE
400366.00 09:10:1200058912307TRLO0LSE
544365.50 09:11:1200058912348TRLO0LSE
802365.50 09:11:1200058912347TRLO0LSE
38365.50 09:11:1200058912350TRLO0LSE
170365.50 09:11:1200058912349TRLO0LSE
1402367.00 09:24:4300058913012TRLO0LSE
124366.50 09:24:4700058913017TRLO0LSE
1278366.50 09:24:4700058913016TRLO0LSE
338366.00 09:24:5000058913019TRLO0LSE
414366.00 09:24:5000058913020TRLO0LSE
335366.00 09:24:5000058913023TRLO0LSE
246366.50 09:27:4100058913116TRLO0LSE
1200366.50 09:27:4100058913115TRLO0LSE
100366.00 09:27:4100058913117TRLO0LSE
1550366.00 09:27:5300058913124TRLO0LSE
346366.00 09:27:5300058913123TRLO0LSE
600366.00 09:27:5300058913122TRLO0LSE
239365.50 09:53:2100058914521TRLO0LSE
338365.50 09:58:2100058914779TRLO0LSE
6365.50 10:04:2900058915208TRLO0LSE
1175365.50 10:11:0500058915481TRLO0LSE
242365.50 10:11:0500058915480TRLO0LSE
929365.50 10:11:0500058915479TRLO0LSE
1494365.50 10:26:0500058916116TRLO0LSE
1045365.00 10:30:0200058916231TRLO0LSE
593365.00 10:30:0200058916230TRLO0LSE
168364.50 10:30:0200058916232TRLO0LSE
655364.00 10:59:1000058917637TRLO0LSE
600364.00 10:59:1000058917636TRLO0LSE
256364.00 10:59:1000058917635TRLO0LSE
1649363.50 10:59:1000058917638TRLO0LSE
127364.50 11:41:1200058919013TRLO0LSE
424364.50 11:41:1200058919012TRLO0LSE
1098364.50 11:41:1200058919011TRLO0LSE
153364.00 11:45:1000058919129TRLO0LSE
1218364.00 11:45:1000058919128TRLO0LSE
1727364.00 11:45:1000058919130TRLO0LSE
354363.50 11:46:1200058919195TRLO0LSE
241363.50 11:49:2900058919329TRLO0LSE
309363.50 11:54:2900058919448TRLO0LSE
742363.50 11:58:5700058919604TRLO0LSE
1491363.50 12:29:2000058920407TRLO0LSE
53363.50 12:29:2000058920406TRLO0LSE
1647363.50 13:00:4600058921426TRLO0LSE
951363.50 13:00:4600058921425TRLO0LSE
653363.50 13:00:4600058921424TRLO0LSE
41363.50 13:06:2200058921643TRLO0LSE
265363.50 13:11:2200058921791TRLO0LSE
658364.50 13:16:1300058922021TRLO0LSE
77364.50 13:16:1300058922020TRLO0LSE
400364.50 13:16:1300058922019TRLO0LSE
253365.00 13:28:2200058922446TRLO0LSE
1366365.00 13:30:3600058922533TRLO0LSE
1317365.00 13:30:3600058922532TRLO0LSE
400365.00 13:30:3600058922534TRLO0LSE
256364.50 13:31:0200058922551TRLO0LSE
545364.50 13:31:0200058922550TRLO0LSE
545364.50 13:31:0200058922549TRLO0LSE
116364.50 13:31:0200058922548TRLO0LSE
313365.00 13:46:3700058923184TRLO0LSE
313365.00 13:54:5400058923465TRLO0LSE
178365.00 13:54:5400058923466TRLO0LSE
972366.50 14:07:2400058924035TRLO0LSE
53366.50 14:07:2400058924034TRLO0LSE
522366.50 14:07:2400058924033TRLO0LSE
1436366.50 14:13:2700058924350TRLO0LSE
200366.50 14:13:2700058924349TRLO0LSE
587366.50 14:13:2700058924348TRLO0LSE
720366.50 14:13:2700058924347TRLO0LSE
1478366.00 14:15:1800058924415TRLO0LSE
681367.00 14:40:3200058926505TRLO0LSE
157367.50 14:42:2400058926633TRLO0LSE
680367.50 14:42:2400058926632TRLO0LSE
818367.50 14:42:5100058926680TRLO0LSE
1655367.00 14:42:5100058926681TRLO0LSE
1651366.50 14:44:1800058926796TRLO0LSE
1397366.00 14:59:1100058928368TRLO0LSE
1414366.00 14:59:1100058928367TRLO0LSE
461365.00 15:00:4800058928555TRLO0LSE
600365.00 15:00:4800058928554TRLO0LSE
510365.00 15:00:4800058928553TRLO0LSE
918364.50 15:10:1400058929281TRLO0LSE
479364.50 15:10:1400058929282TRLO0LSE
254365.00 15:21:2600058930027TRLO0LSE
430366.00 15:25:1300058930289TRLO0LSE
144366.00 15:25:1300058930288TRLO0LSE
400366.00 15:25:1300058930287TRLO0LSE
596366.00 15:25:1300058930286TRLO0LSE
1598366.00 15:30:1300058930715TRLO0LSE
1403365.50 15:34:1600058931098TRLO0LSE
1390365.00 15:38:1100058931541TRLO0LSE
646365.00 15:48:1300058932480TRLO0LSE
164365.00 15:48:1300058932479TRLO0LSE
712365.00 15:58:3500058933376TRLO0LSE
77365.00 15:58:3500058933375TRLO0LSE
844365.00 15:58:3500058933374TRLO0LSE
610365.00 16:06:5300058933878TRLO0LSE
802365.00 16:06:5300058933877TRLO0LSE
275365.00 16:06:5300058933876TRLO0LSE
1383364.50 16:16:3400058934532TRLO0LSE
758364.50 16:21:0600058935070TRLO0LSE
189364.50 16:21:4300058935136TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
