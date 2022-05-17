Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

17 May 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 16 May 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 100,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 364.7527 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 367.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 363.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 2,850,007 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 243,241,416, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 16 May 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 30000 363.50 08:30:21 00058910805TRLO0 LSE 680 365.50 09:10:12 00058912305TRLO0 LSE 52 365.50 09:10:12 00058912304TRLO0 LSE 802 365.50 09:10:12 00058912303TRLO0 LSE 261 365.50 09:10:12 00058912302TRLO0 LSE 634 365.50 09:10:12 00058912306TRLO0 LSE 400 366.00 09:10:12 00058912307TRLO0 LSE 544 365.50 09:11:12 00058912348TRLO0 LSE 802 365.50 09:11:12 00058912347TRLO0 LSE 38 365.50 09:11:12 00058912350TRLO0 LSE 170 365.50 09:11:12 00058912349TRLO0 LSE 1402 367.00 09:24:43 00058913012TRLO0 LSE 124 366.50 09:24:47 00058913017TRLO0 LSE 1278 366.50 09:24:47 00058913016TRLO0 LSE 338 366.00 09:24:50 00058913019TRLO0 LSE 414 366.00 09:24:50 00058913020TRLO0 LSE 335 366.00 09:24:50 00058913023TRLO0 LSE 246 366.50 09:27:41 00058913116TRLO0 LSE 1200 366.50 09:27:41 00058913115TRLO0 LSE 100 366.00 09:27:41 00058913117TRLO0 LSE 1550 366.00 09:27:53 00058913124TRLO0 LSE 346 366.00 09:27:53 00058913123TRLO0 LSE 600 366.00 09:27:53 00058913122TRLO0 LSE 239 365.50 09:53:21 00058914521TRLO0 LSE 338 365.50 09:58:21 00058914779TRLO0 LSE 6 365.50 10:04:29 00058915208TRLO0 LSE 1175 365.50 10:11:05 00058915481TRLO0 LSE 242 365.50 10:11:05 00058915480TRLO0 LSE 929 365.50 10:11:05 00058915479TRLO0 LSE 1494 365.50 10:26:05 00058916116TRLO0 LSE 1045 365.00 10:30:02 00058916231TRLO0 LSE 593 365.00 10:30:02 00058916230TRLO0 LSE 168 364.50 10:30:02 00058916232TRLO0 LSE 655 364.00 10:59:10 00058917637TRLO0 LSE 600 364.00 10:59:10 00058917636TRLO0 LSE 256 364.00 10:59:10 00058917635TRLO0 LSE 1649 363.50 10:59:10 00058917638TRLO0 LSE 127 364.50 11:41:12 00058919013TRLO0 LSE 424 364.50 11:41:12 00058919012TRLO0 LSE 1098 364.50 11:41:12 00058919011TRLO0 LSE 153 364.00 11:45:10 00058919129TRLO0 LSE 1218 364.00 11:45:10 00058919128TRLO0 LSE 1727 364.00 11:45:10 00058919130TRLO0 LSE 354 363.50 11:46:12 00058919195TRLO0 LSE 241 363.50 11:49:29 00058919329TRLO0 LSE 309 363.50 11:54:29 00058919448TRLO0 LSE 742 363.50 11:58:57 00058919604TRLO0 LSE 1491 363.50 12:29:20 00058920407TRLO0 LSE 53 363.50 12:29:20 00058920406TRLO0 LSE 1647 363.50 13:00:46 00058921426TRLO0 LSE 951 363.50 13:00:46 00058921425TRLO0 LSE 653 363.50 13:00:46 00058921424TRLO0 LSE 41 363.50 13:06:22 00058921643TRLO0 LSE 265 363.50 13:11:22 00058921791TRLO0 LSE 658 364.50 13:16:13 00058922021TRLO0 LSE 77 364.50 13:16:13 00058922020TRLO0 LSE 400 364.50 13:16:13 00058922019TRLO0 LSE 253 365.00 13:28:22 00058922446TRLO0 LSE 1366 365.00 13:30:36 00058922533TRLO0 LSE 1317 365.00 13:30:36 00058922532TRLO0 LSE 400 365.00 13:30:36 00058922534TRLO0 LSE 256 364.50 13:31:02 00058922551TRLO0 LSE 545 364.50 13:31:02 00058922550TRLO0 LSE 545 364.50 13:31:02 00058922549TRLO0 LSE 116 364.50 13:31:02 00058922548TRLO0 LSE 313 365.00 13:46:37 00058923184TRLO0 LSE 313 365.00 13:54:54 00058923465TRLO0 LSE 178 365.00 13:54:54 00058923466TRLO0 LSE 972 366.50 14:07:24 00058924035TRLO0 LSE 53 366.50 14:07:24 00058924034TRLO0 LSE 522 366.50 14:07:24 00058924033TRLO0 LSE 1436 366.50 14:13:27 00058924350TRLO0 LSE 200 366.50 14:13:27 00058924349TRLO0 LSE 587 366.50 14:13:27 00058924348TRLO0 LSE 720 366.50 14:13:27 00058924347TRLO0 LSE 1478 366.00 14:15:18 00058924415TRLO0 LSE 681 367.00 14:40:32 00058926505TRLO0 LSE 157 367.50 14:42:24 00058926633TRLO0 LSE 680 367.50 14:42:24 00058926632TRLO0 LSE 818 367.50 14:42:51 00058926680TRLO0 LSE 1655 367.00 14:42:51 00058926681TRLO0 LSE 1651 366.50 14:44:18 00058926796TRLO0 LSE 1397 366.00 14:59:11 00058928368TRLO0 LSE 1414 366.00 14:59:11 00058928367TRLO0 LSE 461 365.00 15:00:48 00058928555TRLO0 LSE 600 365.00 15:00:48 00058928554TRLO0 LSE 510 365.00 15:00:48 00058928553TRLO0 LSE 918 364.50 15:10:14 00058929281TRLO0 LSE 479 364.50 15:10:14 00058929282TRLO0 LSE 254 365.00 15:21:26 00058930027TRLO0 LSE 430 366.00 15:25:13 00058930289TRLO0 LSE 144 366.00 15:25:13 00058930288TRLO0 LSE 400 366.00 15:25:13 00058930287TRLO0 LSE 596 366.00 15:25:13 00058930286TRLO0 LSE 1598 366.00 15:30:13 00058930715TRLO0 LSE 1403 365.50 15:34:16 00058931098TRLO0 LSE 1390 365.00 15:38:11 00058931541TRLO0 LSE 646 365.00 15:48:13 00058932480TRLO0 LSE 164 365.00 15:48:13 00058932479TRLO0 LSE 712 365.00 15:58:35 00058933376TRLO0 LSE 77 365.00 15:58:35 00058933375TRLO0 LSE 844 365.00 15:58:35 00058933374TRLO0 LSE 610 365.00 16:06:53 00058933878TRLO0 LSE 802 365.00 16:06:53 00058933877TRLO0 LSE 275 365.00 16:06:53 00058933876TRLO0 LSE 1383 364.50 16:16:34 00058934532TRLO0 LSE 758 364.50 16:21:06 00058935070TRLO0 LSE 189 364.50 16:21:43 00058935136TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

