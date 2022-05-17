Alliaverre wants to move a 600 MW solar glass plant to Amiens, France, to reduce European customer delivery times, as it faces rising shipping prices and manufacturing constraints in Asia.From pv magazine France The trend of relocating PV industry assets in France continues. At the recent Smarter E exhibition in Munich, Moez Ben Amar, general manager of French glass manufacturer Alliaverre, told pv magazine France that by the end of this year or early 2023, the company plans to build a solar glass plant in Amiens, France, where its head office is located. This could see the light of day at the ...

