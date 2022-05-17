Recording of BluOr Bank webinar about the public offering of Bank's bonds

On May 16, 2022 BluOr Bank organized a webinar during which the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of BluOr Bank, Dmitry Ozernov, and Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of BluOr Bank, Pauls Miklasevics introduced attendees with the Bank's financial results, its strategy and development plans, as well as its current public offering of bonds. The recording of the webinar is available online: https://bit.ly/3MlmRSI and the presentation, demonstrated during the webinar, is available in the attachment. In accordance with the Base Prospectus approved by the Financial and Capital Market Commission, subscription for the BluOr Bank AS bonds will take place from May 16, 2022 up to and including May 27, 2022. As part of the offering, BluOr Bank will offer up to 7,000 unsecured subordinated bonds with a nominal value of EUR 1,000 per bond, a maturity of 7 years, and an interest rate of 7% per annum. Depending on the demand, the Bank will have the right to increase the amount of offered bonds by no more than 3,000 bonds. The Bank may also reduce the amount of the offering. The bonds will be publicly offered to private and institutional investors in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. The Base Prospectus allows for institutional and private investors from selected member states of the European Economic Area and other designated investors to be able to participate in the bond offering as well. The Prospectus and Final Terms in English, as well as the translation of the Summary of the Issue in Latvian, Estonian and Lithuanian are available electronically on the BluOr Bank AS website (www.bluorbank.lv) in the 'Investors' section. The information contained in this announcement does not constitute investment advice nor a proposal. The information in this announcement contains generic forward-looking statements and the intention of BluOr Bank AS to undertake a public offering of bonds. Any investment decision shall be made on the basis of information that is contained in the Base Prospectus, Final Terms and the documents attached to the prospectus. About BluOr Bank: BluOr Bank's strategic priority is to finance and provide financial services to enterprises.. The Bank has been working with clients in the Baltic States for over 20 years and now provides its services across all of Europe. BluOr Bank is the sixth largest bank in Latvia and is one of the five systemically important Latvian banks. BluOr Bank is a local capital bank, whose shareholders are its founders - Latvian entrepreneurs. The Bank's mission is based on long-term partnership and provision of financial services to corporate clients, contributing to the development of their businesses and the growth of their companies. Additional information: Deniss Makedonskis Head of Brokerage BluOr Bank AS Talr.: +371 67034219, +371 26545859 investor@bluorbank.lv Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1069139