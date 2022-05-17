Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.05.2022

WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
17.05.22
08:03 Uhr
1,036 Euro
+0,004
+0,39 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0401,06409:56
Dow Jones News
17.05.2022 | 08:31
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 17-May-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

17 May 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 16 May 2022 it purchased a total of 242,376 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           175,000     67,376 
                            EUR1.038 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.886 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.024     GBP0.873 
 
                                    GBP0.880071 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.033846

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 705,703,697 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1237       1.032         XDUB      08:23:39      00058910580TRLO0 
5270       1.032         XDUB      08:55:30      00058911761TRLO0 
2552       1.038         XDUB      09:05:21      00058912135TRLO0 
336       1.038         XDUB      09:05:21      00058912136TRLO0 
2108       1.038         XDUB      09:05:21      00058912137TRLO0 
892       1.038         XDUB      09:05:21      00058912138TRLO0 
4638       1.038         XDUB      09:05:21      00058912139TRLO0 
2000       1.038         XDUB      09:38:59      00058913757TRLO0 
2710       1.038         XDUB      09:38:59      00058913758TRLO0 
6205       1.038         XDUB      09:38:59      00058913759TRLO0 
3235       1.034         XDUB      10:05:09      00058915261TRLO0 
3600       1.034         XDUB      10:05:09      00058915262TRLO0 
3178       1.034         XDUB      10:05:09      00058915263TRLO0 
5352       1.032         XDUB      10:17:39      00058915733TRLO0 
5861       1.032         XDUB      11:11:00      00058918125TRLO0 
118       1.032         XDUB      11:11:00      00058918126TRLO0 
2980       1.032         XDUB      11:11:00      00058918127TRLO0 
2693       1.032         XDUB      11:11:00      00058918128TRLO0 
1720       1.032         XDUB      11:11:00      00058918129TRLO0 
774       1.032         XDUB      11:11:00      00058918130TRLO0 
4698       1.032         XDUB      11:11:00      00058918131TRLO0 
773       1.032         XDUB      11:11:00      00058918132TRLO0 
1071       1.030         XDUB      11:11:00      00058918134TRLO0 
542       1.030         XDUB      11:11:00      00058918135TRLO0 
4249       1.030         XDUB      11:11:00      00058918136TRLO0 
2871       1.024         XDUB      11:59:55      00058919626TRLO0 
321       1.024         XDUB      11:59:55      00058919627TRLO0 
694       1.024         XDUB      11:59:55      00058919628TRLO0 
1116       1.024         XDUB      11:59:55      00058919629TRLO0 
2000       1.026         XDUB      11:59:55      00058919630TRLO0 
1766       1.032         XDUB      13:21:03      00058922160TRLO0 
2400       1.032         XDUB      13:21:03      00058922161TRLO0 
1132       1.032         XDUB      13:21:03      00058922162TRLO0 
3150       1.032         XDUB      13:21:11      00058922179TRLO0 
3824       1.032         XDUB      13:21:11      00058922180TRLO0 
610       1.032         XDUB      13:23:46      00058922274TRLO0 
5718       1.030         XDUB      13:32:17      00058922595TRLO0 
806       1.036         XDUB      14:25:40      00058925038TRLO0 
3171       1.036         XDUB      14:25:42      00058925039TRLO0 
559       1.036         XDUB      14:25:42      00058925040TRLO0 
3110       1.036         XDUB      14:25:51      00058925044TRLO0 
774       1.036         XDUB      14:25:51      00058925045TRLO0 
508       1.036         XDUB      14:35:39      00058925868TRLO0 
4800       1.036         XDUB      14:36:16      00058926018TRLO0 
610       1.036         XDUB      14:36:16      00058926019TRLO0 
2000       1.038         XDUB      14:42:52      00058926682TRLO0 
5183       1.036         XDUB      14:44:11      00058926773TRLO0 
1009       1.034         XDUB      14:55:10      00058927781TRLO0 
4001       1.034         XDUB      15:01:22      00058928607TRLO0 
5255       1.034         XDUB      15:01:22      00058928608TRLO0 
183       1.034         XDUB      15:04:30      00058928868TRLO0 
283       1.034         XDUB      15:04:30      00058928869TRLO0 
2200       1.034         XDUB      15:04:30      00058928870TRLO0 
1619       1.036         XDUB      15:22:27      00058930095TRLO0 
832       1.036         XDUB      15:22:27      00058930096TRLO0 
2682       1.036         XDUB      15:22:27      00058930097TRLO0 
2800       1.036         XDUB      15:24:27      00058930244TRLO0 
3568       1.036         XDUB      15:24:27      00058930245TRLO0 
1693       1.036         XDUB      15:24:27      00058930246TRLO0 
555       1.034         XDUB      15:28:33      00058930604TRLO0 
5464       1.034         XDUB      15:28:33      00058930605TRLO0 
1144       1.030         XDUB      15:48:10      00058932467TRLO0 
540       1.030         XDUB      15:48:10      00058932468TRLO0 
935       1.030         XDUB      15:48:30      00058932518TRLO0 
1087       1.030         XDUB      15:48:30      00058932519TRLO0 
1327       1.030         XDUB      15:48:35      00058932522TRLO0 
220       1.030         XDUB      15:49:52      00058932645TRLO0 
168       1.030         XDUB      16:00:23      00058933500TRLO0 
927       1.030         XDUB      16:00:23      00058933501TRLO0 
779       1.030         XDUB      16:01:11      00058933527TRLO0 
1357       1.032         XDUB      16:01:20      00058933543TRLO0 
3347       1.032         XDUB      16:01:20      00058933544TRLO0 
401       1.032         XDUB      16:01:20      00058933545TRLO0 
270       1.032         XDUB      16:01:20      00058933546TRLO0 
589       1.032         XDUB      16:01:20      00058933547TRLO0 
5073       1.038         XDUB      16:11:30      00058934221TRLO0 
780       1.038         XDUB      16:14:45      00058934407TRLO0 
4189       1.038         XDUB      16:15:02      00058934427TRLO0 
1367       1.038         XDUB      16:15:04      00058934431TRLO0 
1315       1.038         XDUB      16:15:04      00058934432TRLO0 
857       1.038         XDUB      16:17:05      00058934566TRLO0 
28        1.038         XDUB      16:17:08      00058934589TRLO0 
241       1.038         XDUB      16:21:08      00058935076TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
942       88.00         XLON      08:55:30      00058911762TRLO0 
2279       88.00         XLON      08:55:30      00058911763TRLO0 
679       88.60         XLON      09:31:00      00058913238TRLO0 
2839       88.60         XLON      09:31:00      00058913239TRLO0 
1758       88.60         XLON      09:31:00      00058913240TRLO0 
1449       88.60         XLON      09:31:00      00058913241TRLO0 
2500       88.60         XLON      09:36:19      00058913532TRLO0 
2500       88.40         XLON      09:38:36      00058913740TRLO0 
666       88.20         XLON      09:41:43      00058913910TRLO0 
197       88.20         XLON      09:41:47      00058913912TRLO0 
144       88.20         XLON      09:44:31      00058914085TRLO0 
2500       88.30         XLON      09:56:39      00058914669TRLO0 
49        88.40         XLON      09:56:39      00058914670TRLO0 
979       88.50         XLON      09:56:39      00058914671TRLO0 
440       88.50         XLON      09:56:39      00058914672TRLO0 
667       88.10         XLON      10:03:22      00058915157TRLO0 
2301       88.10         XLON      10:03:22      00058915158TRLO0 
800       87.40         XLON      10:22:17      00058915936TRLO0 
2315       87.40         XLON      10:22:17      00058915937TRLO0 
3274       87.80         XLON      11:11:00      00058918124TRLO0 
776       87.60         XLON      11:11:00      00058918133TRLO0 
99        87.60         XLON      11:11:00      00058918137TRLO0 
1922       87.60         XLON      11:11:00      00058918138TRLO0 
2500       87.30         XLON      11:44:59      00058919121TRLO0 
2500       87.70         XLON      13:07:09      00058921660TRLO0 
813       87.70         XLON      13:11:21      00058921788TRLO0 
300       87.80         XLON      13:20:01      00058922103TRLO0 
2262       87.80         XLON      13:20:01      00058922104TRLO0 
2897       87.60         XLON      13:23:20      00058922265TRLO0 
3062       87.60         XLON      13:31:53      00058922580TRLO0 
402       88.10         XLON      14:17:57      00058924576TRLO0 
2500       88.30         XLON      14:20:14      00058924706TRLO0 
1000       88.30         XLON      14:24:22      00058924959TRLO0 
2500       88.30         XLON      14:25:17      00058925030TRLO0 
2500       88.30         XLON      14:33:11      00058925706TRLO0 
1259       88.10         XLON      14:56:18      00058927874TRLO0 
341       88.10         XLON      14:56:18      00058927875TRLO0 
2500       88.00         XLON      15:00:47      00058928552TRLO0 
1        88.00         XLON      15:22:27      00058930093TRLO0 
2964       88.00         XLON      15:22:27      00058930094TRLO0 
2500       87.80         XLON      15:40:30      00058931669TRLO0 
2500       87.60         XLON      15:48:10      00058932466TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  162042 
EQS News ID:  1353739 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1353739&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.