17-May-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Cairn Homes plc

17 May 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 16 May 2022 it purchased a total of 242,376 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 175,000 67,376 EUR1.038 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.886 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.024 GBP0.873 GBP0.880071 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.033846

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 705,703,697 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1237 1.032 XDUB 08:23:39 00058910580TRLO0 5270 1.032 XDUB 08:55:30 00058911761TRLO0 2552 1.038 XDUB 09:05:21 00058912135TRLO0 336 1.038 XDUB 09:05:21 00058912136TRLO0 2108 1.038 XDUB 09:05:21 00058912137TRLO0 892 1.038 XDUB 09:05:21 00058912138TRLO0 4638 1.038 XDUB 09:05:21 00058912139TRLO0 2000 1.038 XDUB 09:38:59 00058913757TRLO0 2710 1.038 XDUB 09:38:59 00058913758TRLO0 6205 1.038 XDUB 09:38:59 00058913759TRLO0 3235 1.034 XDUB 10:05:09 00058915261TRLO0 3600 1.034 XDUB 10:05:09 00058915262TRLO0 3178 1.034 XDUB 10:05:09 00058915263TRLO0 5352 1.032 XDUB 10:17:39 00058915733TRLO0 5861 1.032 XDUB 11:11:00 00058918125TRLO0 118 1.032 XDUB 11:11:00 00058918126TRLO0 2980 1.032 XDUB 11:11:00 00058918127TRLO0 2693 1.032 XDUB 11:11:00 00058918128TRLO0 1720 1.032 XDUB 11:11:00 00058918129TRLO0 774 1.032 XDUB 11:11:00 00058918130TRLO0 4698 1.032 XDUB 11:11:00 00058918131TRLO0 773 1.032 XDUB 11:11:00 00058918132TRLO0 1071 1.030 XDUB 11:11:00 00058918134TRLO0 542 1.030 XDUB 11:11:00 00058918135TRLO0 4249 1.030 XDUB 11:11:00 00058918136TRLO0 2871 1.024 XDUB 11:59:55 00058919626TRLO0 321 1.024 XDUB 11:59:55 00058919627TRLO0 694 1.024 XDUB 11:59:55 00058919628TRLO0 1116 1.024 XDUB 11:59:55 00058919629TRLO0 2000 1.026 XDUB 11:59:55 00058919630TRLO0 1766 1.032 XDUB 13:21:03 00058922160TRLO0 2400 1.032 XDUB 13:21:03 00058922161TRLO0 1132 1.032 XDUB 13:21:03 00058922162TRLO0 3150 1.032 XDUB 13:21:11 00058922179TRLO0 3824 1.032 XDUB 13:21:11 00058922180TRLO0 610 1.032 XDUB 13:23:46 00058922274TRLO0 5718 1.030 XDUB 13:32:17 00058922595TRLO0 806 1.036 XDUB 14:25:40 00058925038TRLO0 3171 1.036 XDUB 14:25:42 00058925039TRLO0 559 1.036 XDUB 14:25:42 00058925040TRLO0 3110 1.036 XDUB 14:25:51 00058925044TRLO0 774 1.036 XDUB 14:25:51 00058925045TRLO0 508 1.036 XDUB 14:35:39 00058925868TRLO0 4800 1.036 XDUB 14:36:16 00058926018TRLO0 610 1.036 XDUB 14:36:16 00058926019TRLO0 2000 1.038 XDUB 14:42:52 00058926682TRLO0 5183 1.036 XDUB 14:44:11 00058926773TRLO0 1009 1.034 XDUB 14:55:10 00058927781TRLO0 4001 1.034 XDUB 15:01:22 00058928607TRLO0 5255 1.034 XDUB 15:01:22 00058928608TRLO0 183 1.034 XDUB 15:04:30 00058928868TRLO0 283 1.034 XDUB 15:04:30 00058928869TRLO0 2200 1.034 XDUB 15:04:30 00058928870TRLO0 1619 1.036 XDUB 15:22:27 00058930095TRLO0 832 1.036 XDUB 15:22:27 00058930096TRLO0 2682 1.036 XDUB 15:22:27 00058930097TRLO0 2800 1.036 XDUB 15:24:27 00058930244TRLO0 3568 1.036 XDUB 15:24:27 00058930245TRLO0 1693 1.036 XDUB 15:24:27 00058930246TRLO0 555 1.034 XDUB 15:28:33 00058930604TRLO0 5464 1.034 XDUB 15:28:33 00058930605TRLO0 1144 1.030 XDUB 15:48:10 00058932467TRLO0 540 1.030 XDUB 15:48:10 00058932468TRLO0 935 1.030 XDUB 15:48:30 00058932518TRLO0 1087 1.030 XDUB 15:48:30 00058932519TRLO0 1327 1.030 XDUB 15:48:35 00058932522TRLO0 220 1.030 XDUB 15:49:52 00058932645TRLO0 168 1.030 XDUB 16:00:23 00058933500TRLO0 927 1.030 XDUB 16:00:23 00058933501TRLO0 779 1.030 XDUB 16:01:11 00058933527TRLO0 1357 1.032 XDUB 16:01:20 00058933543TRLO0 3347 1.032 XDUB 16:01:20 00058933544TRLO0 401 1.032 XDUB 16:01:20 00058933545TRLO0 270 1.032 XDUB 16:01:20 00058933546TRLO0 589 1.032 XDUB 16:01:20 00058933547TRLO0 5073 1.038 XDUB 16:11:30 00058934221TRLO0 780 1.038 XDUB 16:14:45 00058934407TRLO0 4189 1.038 XDUB 16:15:02 00058934427TRLO0 1367 1.038 XDUB 16:15:04 00058934431TRLO0 1315 1.038 XDUB 16:15:04 00058934432TRLO0 857 1.038 XDUB 16:17:05 00058934566TRLO0 28 1.038 XDUB 16:17:08 00058934589TRLO0 241 1.038 XDUB 16:21:08 00058935076TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 942 88.00 XLON 08:55:30 00058911762TRLO0 2279 88.00 XLON 08:55:30 00058911763TRLO0 679 88.60 XLON 09:31:00 00058913238TRLO0 2839 88.60 XLON 09:31:00 00058913239TRLO0 1758 88.60 XLON 09:31:00 00058913240TRLO0 1449 88.60 XLON 09:31:00 00058913241TRLO0 2500 88.60 XLON 09:36:19 00058913532TRLO0 2500 88.40 XLON 09:38:36 00058913740TRLO0 666 88.20 XLON 09:41:43 00058913910TRLO0 197 88.20 XLON 09:41:47 00058913912TRLO0 144 88.20 XLON 09:44:31 00058914085TRLO0 2500 88.30 XLON 09:56:39 00058914669TRLO0 49 88.40 XLON 09:56:39 00058914670TRLO0 979 88.50 XLON 09:56:39 00058914671TRLO0 440 88.50 XLON 09:56:39 00058914672TRLO0 667 88.10 XLON 10:03:22 00058915157TRLO0 2301 88.10 XLON 10:03:22 00058915158TRLO0 800 87.40 XLON 10:22:17 00058915936TRLO0 2315 87.40 XLON 10:22:17 00058915937TRLO0 3274 87.80 XLON 11:11:00 00058918124TRLO0 776 87.60 XLON 11:11:00 00058918133TRLO0 99 87.60 XLON 11:11:00 00058918137TRLO0 1922 87.60 XLON 11:11:00 00058918138TRLO0 2500 87.30 XLON 11:44:59 00058919121TRLO0 2500 87.70 XLON 13:07:09 00058921660TRLO0 813 87.70 XLON 13:11:21 00058921788TRLO0 300 87.80 XLON 13:20:01 00058922103TRLO0 2262 87.80 XLON 13:20:01 00058922104TRLO0 2897 87.60 XLON 13:23:20 00058922265TRLO0 3062 87.60 XLON 13:31:53 00058922580TRLO0 402 88.10 XLON 14:17:57 00058924576TRLO0 2500 88.30 XLON 14:20:14 00058924706TRLO0 1000 88.30 XLON 14:24:22 00058924959TRLO0 2500 88.30 XLON 14:25:17 00058925030TRLO0 2500 88.30 XLON 14:33:11 00058925706TRLO0 1259 88.10 XLON 14:56:18 00058927874TRLO0 341 88.10 XLON 14:56:18 00058927875TRLO0 2500 88.00 XLON 15:00:47 00058928552TRLO0 1 88.00 XLON 15:22:27 00058930093TRLO0 2964 88.00 XLON 15:22:27 00058930094TRLO0 2500 87.80 XLON 15:40:30 00058931669TRLO0 2500 87.60 XLON 15:48:10 00058932466TRLO0

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

