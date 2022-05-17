Origin Energy has secured planning approval for a 700 MW/2,800 MWh grid-connected battery to be developed at the site of its coal-fired Eraring power station in the Australian state of New South Wales.From pv magazine Australia Origin Energy has secured planning approval from the Australian state of New South Wales for a 700 MW mega battery that will help replace the 2.88 GW Eraring coal generator the utility plans to close in 2025. With an overall capacity of up to 700 MW and a dispatch duration of four hours, the proposed Eraring big battery is Australia's largest battery project to achieve ...

