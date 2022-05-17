The dramatic changes in the energy markets are now being eyed with suspicion by European governments, because dependence on Russian oil and gas supplies may mean considerable expenditure on a replacement strategy in the future. Even at the beginning of the COVID pandemic, the oil price fell below USD 35 - in the days since the Russian aggression, prices have been reported to exceed USD 130. By thinking about embargoes, theoretically 11% of the world's energy supplies fall under the table. Fortunately, it is not like that, because India and China are happy about the Russian exports at dumping prices and thus relieve the global markets somewhat. North America is seizing the opportunity and is on the rise again with fracking, as even oil fields with production costs beyond the CAD 60 mark are once again profitable. The Canadian Saturn Oil + Gas from Saskatchewan has undergone a complete transformation in the last two years, and today they are stronger than ever in the market. The company delivered approximately 7,500 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day in Q1 2022, this is an improvement of over 3,000% over the same period in 2021. The current share price development has not yet reflected the special development of Saturn Oil + Gas, because in addition to recent quarterly figures, there is now also an increase in guidance.

