Nicox has announced a new governance structure that will separate the functions of CEO and chairman. Andreas Segerros, an experienced global pharma executive, will become the company's CEO effective 1 June 2022. Mr Segerros has relevant industry experience in glaucoma, given that while he was the global head of ophthalmology at Pharmacia, he helped launch Xalatan (latanoprost), the first approved prostaglandin F2a drug in the indication and the first to reach over a billion dollars in sales. Mr Segerros also has venture capital experience, having been a partner at Sunstone Capital. We do not anticipate any material shifts in Nicox's operations or key development priorities, which are to advance NCX-470 through its ongoing Phase III studies for treating glaucoma and to determine how to best advance NCX-4251 in dry eye disease.

