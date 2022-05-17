Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES OYJ: NEW SHARES

EXCHANGE NOTICE, MAY 17, 2022 SHARES BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES OYJ: NEW SHARES A maximum of 3,490,762 new shares (BONEHN0122) of the share issue of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj will be traded as new shares as of May 18, 2022. Identifiers of the new shares: Trading code: BONEHN0122 ISIN code: FI4000522826 Orderbook id: 257545 Market Segment: First North Finland Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Listing date: May 18, 2022 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260