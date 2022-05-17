Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.05.2022
17.05.2022 | 09:53
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES OYJ: NEW SHARES

EXCHANGE NOTICE, MAY 17, 2022 SHARES

BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES OYJ: NEW SHARES



A maximum of 3,490,762 new shares (BONEHN0122) of the share issue of
BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj will be traded as new shares as of May 18,
2022. 



Identifiers of the new shares:

Trading code: BONEHN0122

ISIN code: FI4000522826

Orderbook id: 257545

Market Segment: First North Finland

Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table

Listing date: May 18, 2022



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
