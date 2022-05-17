Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES OYJ: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE

EXCHANGE NOTICE, MAY 17, 2022 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES OYJ: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE The subscription rights of the share issue of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj will be traded as of May 18, 2022. Identifiers of the subscription rights: Trading code: BONEHU0122 ISIN code: FI4000522818 Orderbook id: 257546 Market Segment: First North Finland Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Subscription period: May 18, 2022 - June 03, 2022 Trading starts: May 18, 2022 Last trading day: May 27, 2022 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260