Dienstag, 17.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
17.05.2022 | 09:53
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES OYJ: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE

EXCHANGE NOTICE, MAY 17, 2022 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS

BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES OYJ: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE



The subscription rights of the share issue of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes
Oyj will be traded as of May 18, 2022. 



Identifiers of the subscription rights:

Trading code: BONEHU0122

ISIN code: FI4000522818

Orderbook id: 257546

Market Segment: First North Finland

Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table

Subscription period: May 18, 2022 - June 03, 2022

Trading starts: May 18, 2022

Last trading day: May 27, 2022



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
