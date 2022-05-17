N1 Partners Group announces new promo 'Who's the best pilot?' on N1 Casino

GZIRA, Malta, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, N1 Partners Group launched a new promo, 'Who's the best pilot?' based on the hit game Aviator from the game provider Spribe. It allows players to get a completely new gaming experience and win almost 1000 times more instantly.

N1 Partners Group, on its projects, launches many new promos with careful preparation, with every detail thought-through so that players can experience the maximum amount of pleasure of playing in online casinos. The latest promo is no exception. According to several third-party surveys, Aviator has recently become one of the most popular games. And the promo 'Who's the best pilot?' has already become a hit on one of the projects of N1 Partners Group - N1 Casino .

The promo allows players to experience a range of emotions during the game, from risk to triumph. Each round, the plane rises at a random rate, following an increasing multiplier curve. The scale grows with the bet amount, and the player must be fast enough to withdraw their winnings before the plane flies away. It varies from 1.00x to 100,000.00x, which is a considerable range.

The slot has become one of the most popular on the N1 Casino project and continues to gain momentum rapidly.

"The promo has become very popular with the N1 Casino audience and attracted a new one. We see an increase in the game session duration and rates. I'd also note that the players like the game's social nature - the ability to chat with other users. In this way, a whole new community of aviators formed. In the future, we plan for the game to become available on other projects of N1 Partners Group," notes Yaroslav Laptev, Chief Product Officer of N1 Partners Group.

About N1 Partners Group

N1 Partners Group is a company with expertise in online entertainment. The team's goal is to provide high-quality casino and betting products that meet the needs and expectations of players and partners alike. Today, N1 Partners Group unites N1 Casino, N1 Bet, Slot Hunter, Fight Club, Joo Casino, DasistCasino, and the N1 Partners affiliate program.

