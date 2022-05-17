DJ AIXTRON provides key deposition equipment for advanced research to Micron Center for Materials Research / CCS 3x2 system for 2D materials and GaN-structures goes to the Boise State University, Idaho

AIXTRON provides key deposition equipment for advanced research to Micron Center for Materials Research CCS 3x2 system for deposition of 2D materials and Gallium Nitride (GaN)-structures goes to the Boise State University, Idaho

Herzogenrath, May 10, 2022 - AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6), a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry, announced today that AIXTRON Ltd, a subsidiary of AIXTRON SE, will deliver a deposition system from their Close Coupled Showerhead® Metal-Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (CCS® MOCVD) product range for compound semiconductor materials to the Boise State University. The CCS® 3x2 is an essential part of an infrastructure expansion awarded to Boise State University.

The AIXTRON CCS 3x2 being delivered to Boise has a capacity of 3x2" wafers. The system will have a maximum operating temperature of 1400 C which will enable the deposition of graphene and hBN on sapphire as well as novel structures for GaN-based UV LED's. Equipped with a wide variety of metal-organic and gas channels the system will enable Boise State University to deposit the most advanced 2D materials. In addition, the system includes AIXTRON's proprietary ARGUS and EPISON in-situ metrology technologies which are proven key enablers for the uniform, repeatable wafer scale growth of 2D materials.

With help of the CCS 3x2 Boise State aims to enable up-to-date manufacturing of advanced flexible hybrid electronics using 2D-3D heterostructures. The goal is to use the AIXTRON system to research and overcome the challenges of large-scale synthesis and integration of 2D materials into full semiconductor device process flows.

"The AIXTRON system is a major part of our research infrastructure expansion. The AIXTRON Close Coupled Showerhead Metal-Organic Vapor Phase Epitaxy system is capable of wafer scale growth of atomically thin semiconductor materials as well as more traditional semiconductor films", says David Estrada, Boise State's Associate Director for the Center for Advanced Energy Studies and Associate Professor in the Micron School of Materials Science and Engineering.

The AIXTRON CCS 3x2 tool is expected to be the only system at a U.S. university dedicated and configured for wafer scale 2D and Nitride-based compound semiconductor growth. It will prepare the future semiconductor workforce at the undergraduate and graduate levels for the U.S. based semiconductor industry.

In close cooperation with AIXTRON, the Boise State research team will leverage unique material properties, artificial intelligence algorithms and trailblazing microfabrication techniques for the creation of novel technologies that will drive future applications.

"We are happy to tighten our bonds with the Unites States and the academic world by providing an industrial-grade R& D reactor to Boise State University. Our CCS 3x2 equipment delivers best in class results for 2D-materials at wafer scale in multiple applications. It is also the only system technology that can be configured for combined 2D and GaN research while also allowing the growth of van-der-Waals heterostructures", explains Prof. Dr. Michael Heuken, Vice President Advanced Technologies at AIXTRON.

Guido Pickert Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

AIXTRON SE is a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath (near Aachen), Germany, with subsidiaries and sales offices in Asia, United States and in Europe. AIXTRON's technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers worldwide to build advanced components for electronic and optoelectronic applications based on compound semiconductor materials. Such components are used in a broad range of innovative applications, technologies and industries. These include Laser and LED applications, display technologies, data transmission, SiC and GaN power management and conversion, communication, signaling and lighting as well as a range of other leading-edge applications.

