Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, May 17
|Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 16 May 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
Including current period revenue to 16 May 2022 676.12 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 665.60 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
17 May 2022
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de