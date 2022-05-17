Huawei Announces CEE & Nordic European Region Enterprise ICT Roadshow 2022 to Accelerate Digital Transformation across Europe

WARSAW, Poland, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Huawei Enterprise in the CEE & Nordic region has announced plans for the ICT Roadshow 2022: Digital Transition to New Value Together. Huawei Enterprise Roadshow will drive through countries in Central Eastern and Nordic Europe to meet with customers, partners, media, and industry friends. From May to September 2022, a European tour will visit Poland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey, Romania, Serbia, Austria, Czech, Slovakia, and Hungary.

Visitors to the Huawei roadshow will discover Huawei's latest products, such as Campus Networks, which are ideal for a fully-wireless, intelligent campus network, full-stack Data Centers, and Huawei Clouds that provide stable and reliable cloud services. Huawei will also demonstrate cutting-edge solutions for the different industries of Education, e-Government, Finance, ISP, and Electric Power. The exhibition also provides opportunities to exchange views with the Huawei team of experts and try Huawei products first-hand.

Huawei believes that technology should not be in opposition to nature. Instead, it should help nature thrive and reduce the impact of human activities on the planet. During the roadshow, multiple projects with multiple partners to protect natural ecosystems worldwide using digital technology will also be demonstrated. Those projects are implemented throughout Europe under the umbrella of Huawei's long-term digital inclusion initiative, TECH4ALL, launched in 2019, and they are already having a beneficial impact on biodiversity.

"This roadshow is aimed to demonstrate the key products and solutions needed to continue the transformational journey. Our intention with the roadshow is to encourage open discussions, share knowledge and give everyone a good idea of what will be in the future. Huawei actively supports the growth of local communities and enterprises," said Willi Song, President of Huawei CEE & Nordic European Enterprise Business Group.

For more than eleven years, Huawei has aimed to develop local talent and promote a greater understanding and interest in the ICT sector. The Huawei ICT Academy is a partnership project between Huawei and universities worldwide since 2020. Through this project, ICT professionals and students get the necessary qualifications and employable skills. "Till 2021, in CEE & Nordics region, Huawei has cooperated with more than 60 universities and educated more than 3000 students. In addition, over 11000 people have been certified by Huawei," said Willi Song.

He added that Huawei has announced to extend the digital talent cultivation initiatives even further. Huawei is committed to developing more ICT talents through several programs, including Seeds for the Future. By the end of 2021, in CEE & Nordics region, through university partnerships and outreach, 1688 students (420 students in 2021) from 26 countries had completed this program. With the One Thousand Dreams, social contribution program, and SmartBus, a mobile digital classroom project, Huawei wants to acquaint more people with the benefits of digital technologies and enable them to access and use digital knowledge.

Over the past eleven years, Huawei has helped customers in various industries. In the future, Huawei Enterprise will continue to work with its partners to enable digital transformation for government and enterprise customers.

