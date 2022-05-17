Secure Trust Bank disclosed in its Q122 trading update that balance sheet momentum is strong and the business remains on track to deliver on management's medium-term growth targets. Loan and core loan growth were 4.5% and 4.8%, respectively, in the three months to 31 March. We are forecasting 17% and 18% growth for the full year. Deposit growth was similarly fast paced with a 4.1% increase in the three months and on track for our forecast of 17% for FY21. We note, however, that the economic slowdown may lead us to ease some of our balance sheet growth forecasts later this year.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...