Asia Bankers Club: Renaker's 2022 Flagship Project in The Heart of Manchester: The Global Launch of Colliers Yard, the building Bankside.

Manchester, United Kingdom - Hong Konger's Favourite Relocation & Investment Hotspot

HONG KONG, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly a decade, Manchester has been an investment hotspot for Hong Kongers and, more recently, a desirable destination for relocation.

Mr Kingston Lai, the CEO of Knightsbridge Partners: Founder of Asia Bankers Club, Ashton Hawks & Golden Emperor, will be hosting three Investment Seminars each day on the 28th and 29th of May at the JW Marriott, launching Colliers Yard with prices starting from £220,000.

Asia Bankers Club, Golden Emperor and Ashton Hawks are the sole agents for the first chapter of Colliers Yard, the Bankside skyscraper.

Colliers Yard: The Hottest new neighbourhood in Manchester:

Colliers Yard is located in the city centre, 7 minutes walk to Prime Retail shopping and 7 minutes to Deansgate square and 15 minutes walk to the CBD. The regeneration will consist of a tree-lined boulevard, a blend of existing heritage buildings with 21st-century architecture and an intertwinement of local heritage assets like the Eagle Inn Pub, Collier Street Baths and Blueprint Studios.

Bankside, the first phase of Colliers Yard, offers 444 units, including 1-BR, 2-BR and 3-BR, ranging from 505 sq. ft. to 1,115 sq. ft., and a limited number of Penthouse units of 1,075 sq. ft. to 1,388 sq. ft. Residents can expect standard facilities such as a games room, lounges, gym, yoga studio, table tennis and a multi-use suite for meetings, parties or gatherings. Hong Kong buyers who decide to buy at Bankside will be delighted to hear that scheme will have a Mahjong room. Residents can use the Colliers Yard app to book amenity spaces to play with friends and family. The increasing rental pool of influencers and creatives in the rental market has led to new concept amenity spaces such as Instagram pods, indoor & outdoor co-working spaces and dog spa. Bankside will have a mahjong table for the Hong Kong residents who enjoy the game.

About Renaker

Renaker is a leading, dynamic and forward-thinking real estate company. Winning awards for transforming the cityscape. Manchester's leading developer, delivering 5,000 homes since 2006. Renaker has a proven track record in successfully delivering aspirational large-scale residential-led projects. Renaker builds for the long term enjoyment and well being of the new communities it creates.

Renaker has a history of creating strong communities in the city. For example, great Jackson Street was once a brownfield site and transformed into high-quality homes across several luxury developments: Deansgate Square, Victoria Residence, Elizabeth Tower, with The Blade and Three60 currently under construction. Additionally, there are plans for substantial public realm improvements as part of the neighbourhood, from green space to retail units and education and medical facilities. Future enhancements will include a city centre park (over 1 acre in size), a one form entry primary school for 210 pupils, and a medical centre. The public realm will also connect via cycle pathways and walkways.

"With the massively successful launches of Deansgate square by Asia Bankers Club, Golden Emperor and Ashton Hawks, Renaker has chosen Knightsbridge Partners for the Global launch of Colliers Yard, Bankside." Martina Collins, Sales & Marketing Director, Renaker.

https://www.renakerbuild.com

Hong Konger's Top City for Relocation in the UK

According to Britain Association, Manchester is the top choice for Hong Kong BN(O) holders if we sort the cities by local councils. There is a 50-50 portion for investment and self-use purposes. The number of Hong Kong emigrants noted a 40% increase in Q1 2022 compared to Q4 2021.

Comparable Growth of Manchester to London

The population of Manchester has skyrocketed since the £7 billion infrastructure investment of The Northern Powerhouse programme. Manchester's population growth is three times the national average. In addition, the Data City's emerging Technology Report rates Manchester as the number 1 destination for digital tech teams.

The Uk economy grew 7.5% in 2021, the fastest since 1948. Manchester's economy is predicted to grow 6.5% in 2022.

Mr Kingston Lai, the CEO of Knightsbridge Partners: Founder of Asia Bankers Club, Ashton Hawks & Golden Emperor, comments,

"Manchester's residential market is still at an early growth stage. The current house prices in Manchester are half of London. With the constant undersupply of housing, the February house prices in Manchester have recorded a year-on-year 9.2% increase (Zoopla, 2022). Google opened office space in 2008, Huawei in 2019, Amazon in 2020, PWC tech hub in 2021, and EY tech hub in 2022. Manchester is increasingly attracting institutional investors. Smart money follows the institutional investors. "

Manchester's Economy & Real Estate Market:

Mr Fredrick Ho, Director & Partner of Ashton Hawks, "This week, the British pound dropped to its lowest since 2020. So now is an time to consider a Manchester investment property, benefiting from the first-mover advantage with The Renaker Effect and the weakened pound.

Strong Rental Yield with Active Rental Market

"In October 2021, fewer than 500 flats were available to rent in Manchester. Research from spareroom in April 2022 highlighted that Manchester rents increased the most compared to Outer London, Liverpool, Inner London and Birmingham. According to Inventory base, Manchester rates second in the UK, with an average of 5.19%. Colliers Yard's Bankside with an expected rental yield as high as 6% p.a* will be very attractive to Hong Kong Investors."- Ivan Yam, Managing Director of Golden Emperor

To download project images, please visit: https://bit.ly/3wqg053

About Asia Bankers Club

Asia Bankers Club is a private investment club for banking and finance professionals. Providing physical assets options for investments, such as properties, fine wines, art, timepieces, and collectables. Our members are from top tier investment, private and consumer banks, asset management companies, private equity firms, hedge funds, and sovereign wealth funds located in key financial centres.

www.asiabankersclub.com

About Golden Emperor

Golden Emperor Properties Limited offers overseas properties to international clients. The company has a team of dedicated sales agents who provide consultancy and information on transaction-related topics such as taxation, sales & purchase procedures, payment schedules, etc. Golden Emperor represents property developers from Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, Malaysia, the USA, Australia and the UK.

www.goldenemperor.com

About Ashton Hawks

Ashton Hawks was founded by a group of renowned investment experts balancing luxury leisure, lifestyle and investment. Headquartered in Hong Kong, with overseas branches in Bangkok and Vietnam. Ashton Hawks takes pride in being a boutique real estate consultant for the ultra-affluent.

www.ashtonhawks.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1818417/The_Global_Launch_of_Colliers_Yard__the_building_Bankside_Colliers_Yard___Bankside.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1818419/Bankside_Ground_Floor_Bookable_Multi_use_Suite____Bankside.jpg