LTI Expands its Global Partnership with Google Cloud

Company to launch dedicated Google Cloud Business Unit for accelerated migration to Google Cloud

MUMBAI, India, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI ), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company is expanding its global partnership with Google Cloud. LTI is setting up a dedicated Business Unit for Google Cloud's six key solution pillars: Application Modernization, Data Management, Infrastructure Modernization, Smart Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and Security.

LTI's Google Cloud Business Unit will develop state-of-the-art IP, industry specific solutions, and accelerators with a dedicated team of Google Cloud architects addressing transformation needs for clients across the world. LTI will also list its solutions on Google Cloud Marketplace.

To further cement its strong capabilities on Google Cloud, LTI has launched Canvas Eureka to enable an accelerated data modernization journey to Google BigQuery and to aid AI/ML innovation for enterprises. LTI Canvas Eureka is an automation framework for seamless and faster migration from legacy data warehouses and data lake solutions to Google BigQuery. It helps in assessing the current landscape and defining target state architecture. It also enables the automation of tasks such as schema migration, code conversion and data validation.

Sudhir Chaturvedi, President & Executive Board Member, LTI, said "Enterprises are seeking faster and innovative ways to cloud-based transformation. This expansion demonstrates our commitment to deliver outcomes to them at speed and at scale. We see tremendous potential in our partnership with Google Cloud, and will invest to build these capabilities further."

Siddharth Bohra, Chief Business Officer & Head of Cloud Business Unit, LTI, said, "Google Cloud is rapidly gaining momentum, and this announcement validates LTI's commitment in delivering innovative solutions powered by our proprietary framework. Our Google Cloud Business unit will help our clients leverage proven best practices with speed and confidence."

Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem, Google Cloud, said, "LTI's expertise in Google Cloud technologies and solutions continues to enable organizations with the support they need to successfully execute on their digital transformation strategies. We're thrilled that LTI continues to invest in and grow its Google Cloud practice. The launch of the Google Cloud Business Unit at LTI will deliver innovative solutions and services to global customers to accelerate their cloud transformation journeys."

With its investment in cloud technologies, LTI has attained expertise across several Google Cloud products and workloads such as Google Cloud Compute, Google Cloud Databases, Open Source Technology, Cloud Native Application Development, and SAP on Google Cloud. LTI is a Partner of Google Cloud, validating its expertise and capabilities in delivering innovative solutions. More information on LTI's Google Cloud offerings is available here .

About LTI :

LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 485 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 33 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivalled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 45,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees, and shareholders. Find more at http://www.Lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global.

