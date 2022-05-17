POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Directorate Change

Powerhouse Energy Group plc

("Powerhouse" or the "Company")

17 May 2022

Directorate Change

The Company announces that Russell Ward has informed it of his intention to resign from the board and from his position as Non-Executive Chairman.

To support a transition, Russell has agreed to remain in position until Friday 10th June 2022 while the board considers its succession options, and to continue to support the Chief Executive Officer. The announcement of a successor will be made in due course.

Russell Ward said: "I am leaving for personal reasons and I wish the Company every success, as you now have a very experienced CEO in place along with a strong Board".

Paul Drennan-Durose, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said:

"Russell has already had an influence on the business in the short time he and I have been with the Company, and I am grateful for the support and guidance given to me and to colleagues. Naturally, I am disappointed he has decided to leave, but he will do so with the profound thanks and best wishes from the board, and from key stakeholders we have quickly built relationships with."

