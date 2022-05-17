Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.05.2022
Breaking News: Cybeats zieht ersten dicken Fisch an Land!
WKN: A1JJGH ISIN: GB00B4WQVY43 
17.05.22
12:27 Uhr
0,025 Euro
+0,002
+9,96 %
PR Newswire
17.05.2022
POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Directorate Change

POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, May 17

Powerhouse Energy Group plc

("Powerhouse" or the "Company")

17 May 2022

Directorate Change

The Company announces that Russell Ward has informed it of his intention to resign from the board and from his position as Non-Executive Chairman.

To support a transition, Russell has agreed to remain in position until Friday 10th June 2022 while the board considers its succession options, and to continue to support the Chief Executive Officer. The announcement of a successor will be made in due course.

Russell Ward said: "I am leaving for personal reasons and I wish the Company every success, as you now have a very experienced CEO in place along with a strong Board".

Paul Drennan-Durose, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said:

"Russell has already had an influence on the business in the short time he and I have been with the Company, and I am grateful for the support and guidance given to me and to colleagues. Naturally, I am disappointed he has decided to leave, but he will do so with the profound thanks and best wishes from the board, and from key stakeholders we have quickly built relationships with."

-ENDS-

For more information, contact:

Powerhouse Energy Group plcTel: +44 (0) 203 368 6399
Paul Drennan-Durose
WH Ireland Limited (Nominated Adviser)Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666
James Joyce / Megan Liddell
Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd (Joint Broker)Tel: +44 (0) 203 657 0050
Andrew Thacker / James Pope
SisterSmith PR (media enquiries)
Becca Smith
Mob: +44 (0) 7766522305

Notes to Editors:

About Powerhouse Energy Group plc

Powerhouse has developed a proprietary process technology - DMG - which can utilise waste plastic, end-of-life-tyres, and other waste streams to convert them efficiently and economically into syngas from which valuable products such as chemical precursors, hydrogen, electricity, and other industrial products may be derived.

Powerhouse's process produces low levels of safe residues and requires a small operating footprint, making it suitable for deployment at enterprise and community level.

Powerhouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market under the ticker: PHE and is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

For more information see www.powerhouseenergy.co.uk

© 2022 PR Newswire
