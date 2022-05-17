CasperLabs, CV Labs, Casper Association, and CVVC to host a series of thoughtful discussions on how blockchain has been meaningfully adopted across the public and private sector

CasperLabs, a leading blockchain software company for the enterprise market, today unveiled its agenda for Blockchain Hub Davos being held May 23-25, 2022, in Davos, Switzerland. Blockchain Hub Davos is a space that will bring together decentralized thinkers, investors, corporations, founders, high-profile authorities, and policy makers to network and discuss the current state of blockchain and where it is headed into the future.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517005550/en/

CasperLabs, a leading blockchain software company for the enterprise market, is hosting Blockchain Hub Davos. Gathers May 23-25 in Davos, Switzerland. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Blockchain technology has evolved to the point where the vast majority of businesses and governments worldwide are either actively assessing use cases or already running them. It is a transformative business platform changing the global economic landscape," said Mrinal Manohar CEO and Co-founder at CasperLabs. "Over three days of thoughtful programming, we will be addressing real-world challenges and solutions that will accelerate further trust in blockchain as business essential for the enterprise."

Featured themes and events to be discussed at Blockchain Hub Davos include:

May 23, 2022

Theme: Digital Assets on the Global Stage

Spotlight Panels

"Innovation, Standards and Regulation: Enabling Digital Assets at Scale"

Panelists: Ramesh Ramadoss, board member, IEEE Standards Association (Moderator); Eva Kaili, vice president, European Parliament; John deVadoss, board member, Global Blockchain Business Council, Sheila Warren, Crypto Council for Innovation.

"The State of Crypto in 2022"

Panelists: Todd Goergen, founder and executive chairman, MAKE International, Inc.; Brock Pierce, board chairman, Bitcoin Foundation

May 24, 2022

Theme: Enterprise Government Blockchain Adoption

Spotlight panels and discussions include:

"A Future Built on Trust: How Businesses are Thinking About Blockchain and Security"

Panelists: Nitin Gaur (Moderator), managing director, State Street Digital; Shyam Nagarajan, executive partner Web3 Sustainability, IBM Blockchain, Medha Parlikar, co-founder CTO, CasperLabs; Charles Okochu, senior business development manager, Amazon Managed Blockchain.

"Blockchain's Next Chapter: Meet Casper"

Mrinal Manohar, chief executive officer, CasperLabs

May 25, 2022

NFTs, METAVERSE GAMING

Key events and panels include:

"NFTs for Fashion: Beyond the FOMO"

Panelists: Andrea Abrams (Moderator), founder chief metaverse officer, PHYGICODE and chief of strategy, Faith Tribe DAO; Wahid Chammas, co-founder and chairman, Faith Tribe DAO; Maria Buccellati, president, Faith Connexion fashion brand and co-founder creative director, Faith Tribe DAO; Mario Nawfal, founder CEO, NFT Technologies and founder, IBC Group International Blockchain Consulting; Ruben Singer, renowned American fashion designer creative director, PHYGICODE.

"Not for the Faint of Heart: The Journey of a Crypto Investor"

Panelists: David Branch, chairman, Consensus Capital; Anthony Scaramucci, founder managing partner, SkyBridge Capital; Michael Casey, chief content officer, CoinDesk (moderator)

For the full agenda of Blockchain Hub Davos events, visit blockchainsummit.ch.

For more information on CasperLabs, visit www.casperlabs.io.

About CasperLabs

CasperLabs, a leading blockchain software company for the enterprise market, is re-imagining blockchain for enterprise with a future proof solution. The company also provides development, support and advisory services for organizations building on the Casper network. Guided by open-source principles, CasperLabs is committed to supporting the next wave of blockchain adoption among businesses and providing developers with a reliable and secure framework to build private, public and hybrid blockchain applications. Its team possesses deep enterprise technology experience with a cumulative 100 years of enterprise experience, hailing from organizations including Google, Adobe, AWS, Dropbox and Microsoft. To learn more, visit www.casperlabs.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517005550/en/

Contacts:

Donna Loughlin Michaels

LMGPR

408.393.5575

donna@lmgpr.com