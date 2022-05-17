Motos America Inc. to Offer Common Stock and Bonds Under Rule 506c

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / Motos America Inc., a publicly-traded motorcycle dealership group, has entered an agreement with a CIM Securities, LLC, ("CIM") of Littleton, Colorado to act as its placement agent, and begun a new offering of its securities. Under this agreement CIM will act as lead broker, selling to its own clientele, as well as managing a syndicate of additional sales agents.

Effective May 17, 2022 the Company has begun an offering of its securities under Rule 506(c). This exemption will permit the Company to broadly solicit and generally advertise this offering, provided that all purchasers in the offering are accredited investors. The Company plans to take reasonable steps to verify purchasers' accredited investor status and to ensure that certain other conditions in Regulation D are satisfied.

The Company will offer for sale the following securities, in a maximum combined amount of $14,492,500.00:

2,250,000 Common Voting Shares at $3.33 per share. Maximum $7,492,500. 2,000 Series C Convertible Bonds at $1,000 per bond. Maximum $2,000,000. 2,000 Series D Convertible Bonds at $1,000 per bond. Maximum $2,000,000. 3,000 Series E Convertible Bonds at $1,000 per bond. Maximum $3,000,000.

This Offering will be made on a "best efforts" basis with no minimum.

"We were successful in our last offering, raising just over $5.0 million, strictly through the efforts of myself and our management team" said Vance Harrison, CEO of Motos America Inc. "We expect to be even more successful with this new round, which will allow us to continue aggressively building our dealership network" he continued.

The Company currently owns and operates 3 motorcycle dealerships in Oregon, and one in Tennessee. In addition, the Company is developing an open point BMW motorcycle dealership in Atlanta, and has a Letter of Intent to purchase 3 more dealerships in Florida.

About CIM

CIM Securities LLC, headquartered in Littleton, Colorado, is an independent investment bank that serves micro-cap and small-cap companies by providing capital raising solutions and also merger and acquisition services for companies seeking growth capital or services. CIM also caters to individual investors providing comprehensive brokerage and money management solutions. CIM Securities provides institutional investors and individual investors periodic opportunities to participate in public offerings and private placements of public or private companies. CIM's mission is to provide value-added solutions to middle market companies and their investors to help them achieve their goals. The Company believes that its structure, size, and focus enable it to differentiate itself by providing superior service, advice, and execution for its clients.

About Motos America

Motos America Inc. (WECT-OTCBB) is a premium European motorcycle dealership consolidation company. In Nov. 2021, the company changed its name from "Weconnect Tech International, Inc." to "Motos America Inc." When it changed its name, the company adopted a new business model. Motos America purchases and operates powersports dealerships, with an emphasis on European luxury motorcycle brands, including BMW Motorcycles, Triumph Motorcycles and Ducati Motorcycles. The company believes the motorcycle dealership industry is primed for consolidation, similar to what has occurred in the automotive industry. Motos America believes that consolidation in this niche will bring about the same advantages of scale associated with automotive dealer group consolidations. Namely, better operating results driven by professional management, branding and marketing opportunities, and volume purchasing.

