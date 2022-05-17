Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loans issued by Stockholm Exergi Holding AB (publ) on STO Sustainable Bonds (217/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 3 bond loans issued by Stockholm Exergi Holding AB (publ) with effect from 2022-05-18. Last day of trading is set to 2026-05-07 for XERGI_119 and 2029-05-09 for XERGI_120 and XERGI_121. The instruments will be listed on STO Sustainable Bonds. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1069250