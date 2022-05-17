The ChromaDex External Research Program (CERPTM) was honored in the "Nutrition Research Project" category for pioneering research behind Niagen

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) announced today that NutraIngredients, a leading news source for the nutrition industry, recently honored the ChromaDex External Research Program (CERPTM) with a 2022 European NutraIngredients Award in the "Nutrition Research Project" category for developing the science behind ChromaDex's proprietary and patented Niagen nicotinamide riboside (NR) ingredient. Niagen is an efficient precursor for the essential cellular coenzyme nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD), which stimulates cellular energy production and supports cellular repair. Decreased NAD levels have been associated with age-related decline in overall health.

Honoring the best and brightest in ingredients, products, companies, people, and initiatives in the nutrition and dietary supplement industry, the NutraIngredients Awards spotlight innovation, long-term market success, and cutting-edge research. The Nutrition Research Project category assessed companies that showcased sound science to back up claims and inform business decisions, and awarded the best game-changing nutrition research projects that push boundaries of nutritional science.

"As a pioneer of NAD and NR science via Niagen, we are honored to receive this award and garner recognition for the innovative research CERP is leading throughout the world," said Dr. Andrew Shao, ChromaDex Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory and Scientific Affairs. "Through CERP, we are furthering research on the benefits of Niagen and NAD by collaborating with the global research community and the NutraIngredients Award for the best Nutrition Research Project reinforces our dedication to this."

CERP is an essential component of ChromaDex's Research and Development Program, where Niagen and other materials (bulk, clinical, and matching placebo) are provided, in kind, for outstanding research proposals. Additionally, a group of ChromaDex interdisciplinary scientists supports the technical and intellectual property needs of investigators, presents research at conferences, and is helping to uncover the benefits of Niagen and NAD within the healthy aging research community on a global scale.

The judges for the 2022 EU NutraIngredients Awards said that "life improvement for older populations is a global challenge and demonstrating healthy aging benefits is no easy feat. [We] truly appreciated [CERP's] solid research project based on large-scale cooperation between the body of researchers and institutions. [We] were also impressed by the expertise, diversity, and dedication of the product testing group." (Source: NutraIngredients Awards Brochure).

"Our team has worked diligently to set a standard for excellence in industry-academic relationships and collaborations to support the scientific advancement of Niagen and NAD," said Dr. Yasmeen Nkrumah-Elie, Global Director of Research Development for External Research at ChromaDex. "CERP differentiates ChromaDex from other companies because the science is expansive and is primarily investigator driven, and third-party funded. This award honors our mission and we dedicate it to the investigators in our program."

Just this April 2022, CERP celebrated over 250 material transfer agreements (MTAs) with over 235 independent scientists, researchers, doctors, and investigators across 182 institutions and 33 countries. In Europe, CERP has established 70 material transfer agreements with 58 institutions supporting research on Ataxia-telangiectasia, skeletal muscle, heart health, among others.

For additional information on ChromaDex's 2022 NutraIngredients Award, please click www.nutraingreients-awards.com and for more on the science supporting Niagen visit www.chromadex.com.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex's patent portfolio. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

