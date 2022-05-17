Automated platform enables repeatable, reliable, and cost-effective transition from Cloud Foundry environments

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, has launched its Kubernetes Migration Platform (KMP) to help organizations accelerate application modernization. HCL KMP is an automated solution that helps organizations migrate workloads from legacy on-premises and Cloud Foundry environments to modern Kubernetes-based platforms. KMP's repeatable, reliable, and cost-effective approach enables organizations to reduce risk and complete migrations up to 120 times faster compared to manual alternatives.

In addition, HCL KMP enables organizations to effortlessly move workloads between hybrid, multi-cloud environments built on different Kubernetes-based platforms, including; Google GKE, Microsoft Azure AKS, Amazon EKS, VMWare TKGI, Rancher, and Red Hat OpenShift. The platform offers organizations more freedom of choice, ensuring they are run on the most cost-effective platforms and helping to avoid vendor lock-in.

"Enterprises have grown increasingly concerned with the operational costs of maintaining legacy Cloud Foundry environments in a cloud-native world," said Kalyan Kumar, CTO and Head of Ecosystems, HCL Technologies. "Limited modernization capabilities in Cloud Foundry have made it difficult to migrate to Kubernetes without an excessive investment of time and resources. KMP creates a bridge to the future, by offering our clients a fast, fully automated, and hassle-free journey to any Kubernetes-based platform."

For more information on how to get started, meet HCL Technologies at KubeCon Europe in Valencia, Booth G1, or email cnlabs@hcltech.com

About HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies (HCL) empowers global enterprises with technology for the next decade, today. HCL's Mode 1-2-3 strategy, based on its deep-domain industry expertise, customer-centricity and entrepreneurial culture of Ideapreneurship, enables businesses to transform into next-gen enterprises.

HCL offers its services and products through three business units: IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products Platforms (P&P). ITBS enables global enterprises to transform their businesses through offerings in the areas of applications, infrastructure, digital process operations and next generational digital transformation solutions. ERS offers engineering services and solutions in all aspects of product development and platform engineering. P&P provides modernized software products to global clients for their technology and industry specific requirements. Through its cutting-edge co-innovation labs, global delivery capabilities and broad global network, HCL delivers holistic services in various industry verticals, categorized as Financial Services, Manufacturing, Technology Services, Telecom Media, Retail CPG, Life Sciences Healthcare and Public Services.

As a leading global technology company, HCL takes pride in its diversity, social responsibility, sustainability and education initiatives. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2022, HCL had consolidated revenue of US$11.48 billion. Its nearly 209,000 ideapreneurs operate out of 52 countries.

For more information, visit www.hcltech.com

Forward-looking Statement

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward looking statements, including but not limited to the statements containing the words 'planned', 'expects', 'believes', 'strategy', 'opportunity', 'anticipates', 'hopes' or other similar words. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding impact of pending regulatory proceedings, fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services, Business Process Outsourcing and consulting services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, customer acceptances of our services, products and fee structures, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, our ability to integrate acquired assets in a cost effective and timely manner, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, the success of our brand development efforts, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies entities in which we have made strategic investments, withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property, other risks, uncertainties and general economic conditions affecting our industry. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements made herein will prove to be accurate, and issuance of such forward looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the objective and plans of the Company will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information presently available to the management of the Company and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517005696/en/

Contacts:

For further details, please contact:

HCL Technologies

Meenakshi Benjwal, Americas

meenakshi.benjwal@hcl.com

Elka Ghudial, EMEA

elka.ghudial@hcl.com

Devneeta Pahuja, India and APAC

devneeta.p@hcl.com