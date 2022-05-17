Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2022) - C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's deep core drilling at its Jasperoide copper-gold skarn/porphyry project in southern Peru has intersected a hydrothermal alteration system beneath the Montaña de Cobre zone. Drilling intersected a multi-phase hydrothermal alteration system that is coincident with a large Hybrid CSAMT anomaly and indicative of a classic porphyry model.

Jasperoide Phase 2 Drill Program Highlights:

Jasperoide alteration system at the Montaña de Cobre zone extends to over 1,000m depth

Current drilling intersected a telescoped hydrothermal alteration system characterized by: Multi-stage calcite veins and breccias cut by pyrite-molybdenite veins Phyllic altered porphyry fragments with sulphides in a hydrothermal breccia Significant anhydrite alteration in veins and breccias Trace chalcopyrite identified in epithermal veins and on fractures High sulphidation breccias and veins containing pyrite-sphalerite mineralization

Hybrid-CSAMT geophysics provides a 3D image of Jasperoide's subsurface "plumbing" system

Stephen Hughes, Vice President Exploration of C3 Metals, commented, "C3 Metals is testing deeper levels of the Jasperoide copper-gold system and we are seeing important geologic evidence confirming that hydrothermal alteration at the Montaña de Cobre zone extends to depths of over 1,000 metres. Alteration of this scale is typically associated with large-scale porphyry systems, confirming our interpretation that a porphyry system is the driving force behind well developed skarns."

"We are seeing molybdenite-pyrite veins that are reminiscent of similar style veining that I have seen at porphyry systems in Indonesia. In the breccias, we identified altered porphyry fragments that contain pyrite veins and these fragments have been ripped from a porphyry system at depth. With each drill hole we see more and more porphyry indicators and we remain committed to unlocking the true value of this impressive land package."

Phase 2 Drill Program

Phase 2 drilling is well underway, with the first deep hole (JAS3000-06) completed to 1,180m depth and the second hole (JAS2800-7) currently in progress at 1,050 metres depth (Figure 1). Drill holes are testing the multiple targets at Montaña de Cobre, Cresta Verde, Callejón de Oro and a newly identified target at Domo Verde zone (Figure 4). Priority targets are defined by copper and gold soil geochemical anomalies with coincident Hybrid-CSAMT, IP-Chargeability and magnetic anomies. Additional infill holes are also planned within the Montaña de Cobre zone in areas of low drill data density.





Figure 1: Showing interpreted geology and drill collars at Jasperoide project.



The first deep hole, JAS3000-06 tested beneath a large zone of clay alteration exposed west of the Montaña de Cobre zone which is interpreted as advanced argillic alteration. The drill hole encountered varied intensity of garnet-diopside alteration in diorite, overprinted by bladed mushketovite (magnetite after hematite) and calcite veins from surface to 350m depth. Intercalated limestone, intensely marbleized and bleached white limestone and localized breccias and calcite stockwork veins occur from 350m down hole. High-sulphidation breccias and veins locally contain sphalerite and trace galena. Select intervals have been sent for analysis and results are expected in the coming weeks.

The second deep hole, JAS2800-7 is collared on Line JAS2800 and is drilling adjacent to and beneath a large zone of magnetite alteration. This hole is testing a discrete resistive feature (Figure 2) located proximal to a high sulphidation feeder structure intersected in JAS2700-04 and strong copper-gold mineralization intersected in JAS2750-07, which returned 106.1m @ 0.99% Cu and 0.28 g/t Au from surface (see press release dated September 30, 2021).





Figure 2: Cross section through Hybrid CSAMT model showing the current drill hole and target.



Hole JAS2800-07 encountered skarn and marbleized carbonate rocks to 200m depth, which locally contain up to 10% "copper-wad" oxide mineralization. Downhole to 950 metres is intercalated limestone, mudstone and intensely marbleized limestone that are crosscut by polymict breccias containing trace to 20% pyrite. At approximately 950m, the hole intersected pervasive late stage epithermal calcite veins and breccias that are overprinted by pyrite veins with visible molybdenite. The breccias locally contain intensely phyllic altered diorite porphyry fragments with abundant disseminated pyrite (Figure 3). Additional updates are planned as this hole progresses.





Figure 3: JAS300-06 (972.6m) Phyllic altered diorite porphyry fragment in a 15m wide hydrothermal breccia with several stages of calcite and overprinted by pyrite-molybdenite veins.



Phase 1 Drill Program Update - Montaña de Cobre Skarn

The Phase 1 drill program is now complete and has defined a shallow dipping oxide copper-gold skarn domain that is laterally extensive for up to 650 metres and has a strike length of more than 400 metres. True thickness of the copper-gold mineralization varies from 50 to 250 metres and is open to the north, west and at depth. Additional infill holes are planned to target areas with limited or no drill data at northern Montaña de Cobre.

The five holes reported below were designed to define the limits of the known mineralization at the Montaña de Cobre zone. Although assay results are lower grade, these holes demonstrate that near-surface copper-gold skarn mineralization continues beyond Line JAS3000, along trend of the Benoni Fault and Cresta Verde zone.

Table 1. Significant drilled intercepts at Montaña de Cobre Zone

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Mineralization

Style JAS3000-01 12.10 50.60 38.50 0.36 0.09 1.79 Skarn Includes 12.10 37.90 25.80 0.42 0.09 2.18 Skarn JAS3000-02 5.00 40.60 35.60 0.36 0.15 1.51 Skarn Includes 28.40 39.20 10.80 0.49 0.14 1.02 Skarn JAS3000-03 0.00 33.50 33.50 0.30 0.13 0.98 Skarn JAS3000-04 0.00 60.70 60.70 0.26 0.09 3.62 Skarn Includes 30.10 56.20 26.10 0.32 0.11 6.02 Skarn JAS3000-04 93.00 99.40 6.40 0.24 0.03 3.77 Skarn JAS3000-05 30.30 66.00 35.70 0.62 0.37 2.31 Skarn Includes 34.40 44.80 10.40 1.04 0.75 4.42 Skarn





Figure 4: Domo Verde Zone, dome-like feature with copper oxide located north of the Benoni Fault.



ABOUT C3 METALS INC.

C3 Metals Inc. is a junior minerals exploration company focused on creating substantive value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits. The Company's flagship project is the 57km2 Jasperoide high-grade copper-gold skarn and porphyry system located in the prolific Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of southern Peru. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore). C3 Metals also holds a 100% interest in five licenses covering 207km2 of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica and a 2% royalty in Tocvan's Rogers Creek project.

QP Statement

Stephen Hughes, P.Geo. is Vice President Exploration and a Director for C3 Metals and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Hughes has reviewed the technical information in this news release and approves the written disclosure contained herein.

Technical Program

C3 Metals adheres to a strict QA/QC protocol for core handling, sampling, sample transportation and analyses. Chain-of-custody protocols are designed to ensure security of samples until their delivery at the laboratory.

Half core samples are analysed by 4-Acid digest ICP-MS finish for 60 elements, including pathfinder REE elements with pulps from samples reporting greater than 1.0% copper being re-assayed by the ore grade method. Gold is analysed by 30g Fire Assay AAS finish, with pulps from samples reporting greater than 5ppm re-assayed by 1kg Screen Fire Assay. The Company inserts blanks and certified reference standards in the sample sequence for quality control.

COVID-19 Protocols

The Company continues to implement its COVID-19 safety protocols at site to ensure the safety of employees and the communities surrounding the Jasperoide project area.

