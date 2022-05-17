SimulTV News Channel Package

Largest variety of news channels from around the world

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / SimulTV believes in freedom of speech for all regards of geographic locations. News outlets from different perspectives provide an array of point of views on an event or story. SimulTV is proud to offer the most diverse news channels any streaming platform provides at this time.

Following news channels available to watch on SimulTV set-top box platform includes:

US News Outlets

Local News Stations (ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox)*

Local PEGs (Public Access, Education, and Government)

Local PBS*

NewsMax

InfoWars

OAN

Law & Crime Network

TBN

Investment Pitch News

International News Outlets

France 24

Euronews

Africanews

Arrange TV

Aliento TV

Press TV

"The OAN voice continues to resonate strongly across multiple media platforms" said Alex Kopacz, EVP, Content Distribution and Strategy. "With viewership numbers that have reached record growth along with a loyal and passionate audience, the OAN brand brings significance and further relevance to an already robust lineup of SimulTV news channels."

"At Euronews, Europe's leading international news channel, we share SimulTV's ambition to offer viewers a wide variety of points of view. Through fact-based, impartial information, we don't tell our audiences what to think, rather we empower them to form their own opinion on world events. Euronews is today in a leading position as a news outlet within the streaming sector, with 200 million monthly users on connected devices and OTT platforms. Thanks to our partnership with SimulTV, we look forward to reaching even more audiences", said Corine Babani, Sr Distribution Manager North America.

SimulTV brings people together. Stream in harmony and strengthen your connections with SimulTV.

Watch on our set-top box or on the web from our online streaming platform at www.SIMULTV.com. Easy signup - join today.

ABOUT SIMULTV: SimulTV is a streaming platform that offers OTT, OTA, IPTV, STB, GLS, and CTV. Over 120+ live channels, thousands of video on demand content, and pay-per-view events available worldwide. SimulTV aims to elevate the viewing experience by making it more interactive and connecting people together regards of location or limited bandwidth. Through our forward-thinking programming and innovative technology, SimulTV is here to create products for an otherwise under-appreciated demographic.

###

Media Contact:

Sonya Dunn

Sdunn@SimulTV.com

SimulTV.com

SOURCE: SimulTV

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/697935/SimulTV-News-Channel-Package