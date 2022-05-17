The National Business League, Inc: Black-Owned Small Businesses Accelerate International Expansion Through National ExporTech Pilot Program

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / The U.S. Commercial Service today announced a new national pilot program in collaboration with the National Business League that builds upon the success of the ExporTech program.

The new national ExporTech pilot is designed to deliver a fully online format to accommodate the export needs of underserved and underrepresented small businesses in Michigan and across the country that are interested in expanding global sales for their organizations. The pilot kicks off with eight Black-owned small businesses from five states - all members of the National Business League.

The 11-week program combines six half-day sessions with individualized coaching, as participants learn about doing business globally and develop export growth plans. It also connects companies with export resources from the federal government, state trade offices, and private sector in order to help them navigate the export sales process. The highlight of the program features company executives presenting their strategic export growth plans to a panel of experts for crucial feedback. The result is that companies rapidly gain the knowledge to expand global sales. Following a successful pilot, the goal is to offer an annual ExporTech program designed specifically to meet the export needs of small businesses in underserved and underrepresented communities across the country.

"We are excited to have expanded the reach of the ExporTech program to meet the export assistance needs of a broader and more diverse pool of U.S. businesses, including Black-owned businesses," said Terri Batch, Director of the U.S. Commercial Service Global Diversity Export Initiative. "The U.S. Commercial Service's Global Diversity Export Initiative is committed to supporting U.S. companies in underserved and underrepresented communities and to providing them with the tools necessary for international expansion. Collaborating with organizations like the National Business League helps us to transform that commitment into specific programs and activities like this pilot."

"As U.S. Black-owned businesses continue to expand in producing American-made products, goods, commodities and services, a concerted effort is now being made to connect these firms with commerce-driven opportunities on the continent of Africa and throughout the Caribbean and Pan-African diaspora," said Dr. Ken L. Harris, President and CEO of the National Business League. "It is unique programs like ExporTech through the U.S. Commercial Service's Global Diversity Export Initiative that position U.S. Black-owned businesses to have a competitive advantage exporting within the global marketplace."

Launched in 2007 via a partnership between the Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Manufacturing Extension Partnership and the U.S. Commercial Service, ExporTech is a national export assistance program that helps companies enter or expand in global markets. Over 1,280 companies have successfully completed the ExporTech program nationwide. Since 2007, total program impact has been over $600 million in increased or retained sales.

The National ExporTech Pilot cohort includes:

Complete Image Manufacturing (MI)

Cyber Alliance (NC)

Optimal Business Systems/OBS (MI)

Ovamba Solutions, Inc. (MD)

Rolling Out (GA)

Ryan Industries and Alliance Industries (MI, MO)

SGRX, Inc. (MI)

Simontic Composites Inc. (NC)

About the International Trade Administration's U.S. Commercial Service

The U.S. Commercial Service is the trade promotion arm of the International Trade Administration at the U.S. Department of Commerce. Its network includes 100+ offices across the U.S. and in American embassies and consulates in more than 75 international markets. Whether you're looking to make your first export sale or expand to additional markets, we offer the expertise you need to connect with business opportunities worldwide. For more information, visit www.trade.gov or contact your local U.S. Commercial Service Office at https://www.trade.gov/commercial-services-offices-us.

About the National Business League

The National Business League was founded on August 23, 1900, by Booker T. Washington and is the first and largest nonprofit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian Black business and professional trade association in the country. It has 120,000 members nationwide and 125 Fortune 500 corporate partners, with regional offices in Atlanta, GA, Detroit, MI, Los Angeles, CA, and Washington, DC, as well as city league chapters throughout all 50 states and internationally. The organization provides access to 2.9 million Black businesses throughout the United States.

