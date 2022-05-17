Amara's organic plant-based baby food is now available at Kroger.com and Vitacost.com

Eat Well Investment Group Inc. the "Company" or "Eat Well Group" or "EWG") (CN:EWG) (US:EWGFF) (FRA:6BC0) is pleased to announce that one of its investee companies, Amara Organic Foods ("Amara"), one of the fastest-growing baby food brands in America, is available at The Kroger Co.'s (NYSE:KR) ("Kroger") eCommerce platforms, Kroger.com and Vitacost.com.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Kroger is one of the largest retailers in the United States based on annual sales. The company boasts over 2,750 grocery retail stores under a variety of banner names. Kroger formats include supermarkets, seamless digital shopping options, price-impact warehouse stores, and multi-department stores.

"Amara is pleased to add more premier eCommerce distribution with Kroger.com, one of the largest retailers in North America," stated Jessica Sturzenegger, CEO of Amara. "Increased distribution through eCommerce channels continues to be a strategic focus of Amara to drive both topline revenue and to maximize margins that come from a DTC environment," continued Jessica.

Distribution to Kroger's eCommerce platforms compliments Amara's already strong retail and digital footprint which includes distribution to many of North America's leading big-box retailers, including Amazon, Walmart Canada, Whole Foods, Sprouts Farmer's Market, HEB, Loblaws and more. Amara is focused on accelerating its omnichannel sales distribution strategy and continued growth across natural health food stores and traditional big-box retailers, in addition to ecommerce.

The Company's management believes Amara's growth can be attributed to the global trend of consumers seeking nutritious plant-based foods to add into their everyday lifestyles, and Amara's delicious toddler snacks and baby foods being 100% organic with excellent taste. The infant nutrition market is estimated to reach over $109 billion globally by 20271, and Amara is poised to be a leader in the plant-based segment.

ABOUT EAT WELL GROUP

Eat Well Group is a publicly-traded investment Company primarily focused on high-growth companies in the agribusiness, food tech, plant-based and ESG (environmental, social and governance) sectors. Eat Well Group's management team has an extensive record of sourcing, financing and building successful companies across a broad range of industries and maintains a current investment mandate on the health/wellness industry. The team has financed and invested in early-stage venture companies for greater than 25 years, resulting in unparalleled access to deal flow and the ability to construct a portfolio of opportunistic investments intended to generate superior risk-adjusted returns.

