Procter & Gamble: P&G Health dons the Purple Ribbon to commemorate Neuropathy Awareness Week

Launches 'Feel Life' campaign in 18 countries across Asia Pacific , Middle East , India , and Africa to raise awareness on Peripheral Neuropathy

Global Webinar Series for healthcare professionals with 'Virtual Pavilions' representing Peripheral neuropathy issues in each country, along with best practices, case studies and expert panels.

SINGAPORE, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- P&G Health, the health care division of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) makers of Neurobion, announced its new 'Feel Life campaign' commemorating Neuropathy Awareness Week 2022 across 18 countries in Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. With a host of digital and on-ground activities in collaboration with physicians, pharmacists, medical and partner associations, the campaign aims to raise public awareness on Peripheral Neuropathy towards early identification and timely treatment.

Peripheral neuropathy (PN) is a chronic clinical condition, wherein the peripheral nervous system is damaged. Symptoms of peripheral neuropathy include numbness, tingling, prickling, and burning sensations in the hands and feet. Sufferers of PN report impacts on their quality of life including reduced physical abilities and poor sleep. With Diabetes Mellitus being the leading cause[1] of peripheral neuropathy, the increasing prevalence of Peripheral Neuropathy is closely linked to the rise in the number of diabetic patients. Besides diabetes mellitus, B vitamins deficiencies and aging are other high-risk factors leading to peripheral nerve damage.

"In 2021, there were 393 million diabetic patients[2] in the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and African regions with projections of there being up to 603 million diabetic patients in these regions by 2045[2]. With an approximate 50%[2] of diabetic patients indicating that they suffer from Peripheral Neuropathy, there will be an exponential growth in the number of patients in these regions with Peripheral Neuropathy," mentioned Dr Ashley Barlow, Senior Director, Medical & Technical Affairs, P&G Health - Asia Pacific, India, Middle East, and Africa.

"At P&G Health, we have always been committed to efforts on increasing awareness around Peripheral Neuropathy and the importance of nerve health. Neuropathy Awareness Week is a key platform for the entire ecosystem to come together and discuss the condition so that the community is more informed and able to take mitigative steps. As a leader in nerve care, P&G Health is committed to educating communities about the effects of Peripheral Neuropathy on quality of life. We encourage everyone to don the purple ribbon with us as we commemorate this important week for better collective health," commented Aalok Agrawal, Senior Vice President, P&G Health - Asia Pacific, India, Middle East, and Africa.

P&G Health's 'Feel Life'campaign was inspired by the symptoms felt by those with Peripheral Neuropathy, shedding light on how those with the condition are not able to feel the same joy and delight when going about routine activities, negatively impacting their ability to get things done and consequentially their emotional wellbeing.

Initiatives under the campaign include a social experience activity led by prominent individuals on social media channels such as Instagram wherein the public will be invited to partake in the challenge by dunking their hands in a bowl of ice water for a short period of time before trying to do one of their favourite daily activities. By experiencing the effects of numbness and tingling, the aim is to understand first-hand how the symptoms of Peripheral Neuropathy can impact one's quality of life and encourage them to seek timely treatment.

In addition to this, P&G Health is partnering with its healthcare professionals' medical education network to organise a 'Global Webinar Series' with virtual pavilions representing Peripheral neuropathy issues across countries with best practices, patient case studies and expert panels. By bringing together healthcare experts from across the globe and the region, the webinars will cover the latest scientific updates on neuropathy prevalence, treatment, and management.

