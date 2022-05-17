Biotech company sharing first details for its commercial and scientific base in Connecticut during the Yale Innovation Summit

Nuritas, a biotechnology company using AI to revolutionize the discovery of untapped, natural, bioactive peptides, today announced it will build its North American headquarters in Connecticut, near Yale University. Founder and CEO, Dr. Nora Khaldi, relocate to the US to lead the company through this new growth phase. This strategic expansion comes at a pivotal time for the company, following its $45 million Series B raise, led by Chicago-based Cleveland Avenue, LLC, and ahead of the launch of key products in its pipeline. The company, which has pioneered the discovery, clinical development and commercialization of patented plant-based bioactive peptides, will hire leadership positions in the coming months for the new office, in areas including business development, marketing, regulatory and science.

"From our inception, Nuritas has been well known for our stellar team of biologists, chemists, AI engineers and data scientists, who are responsible for discovering nearly six million peptides, collaborating with some of the largest food and science companies in the world and helping to launch three proprietary ingredients directly to consumers," said Dr. Khaldi. "We are incredibly excited to expand our US team with the kind of commercial and scientific talent and resources available in Connecticut and nearby Boston and New York."

Nuritas has built the world's largest peptide knowledge base using its proprietary AI and genomics platform Np? (Nuritas Peptide Finder). The platform rapidly analyzes billions of hidden and untapped peptides in plants and natural food sources to predict and identify how they impact specific health areas, molecular pathways or receptors. These peptides are then validated in the lab and clinically tested, then scaled and patented before Nuritas takes them to market. Nuritas branded molecules can be integrated into consumer products for topical or oral use. The Nuritas platform has been shown to identify and develop new bioactives 10 times faster and with much greater accuracy than traditional discovery methods. Nuritas has proven its AI platform, from discovery of new ingredients to demonstrating their scientific efficacy including in human clinical trials and all the way to production and commercialisation.

Nuritas is the innovation partner for many US companies with a mission to help them develop greener and safer products that bring natural efficacy to a new level. The company has partnered with leading food and pharma companies including Nestle, Mars, Sumitomo Corporation and Pharmavite.

Dr. Khaldi will join the Yale Innovation Summit, May 17-18, 2022, as a featured panelist and will speak on the topic of innovation. The Innovation Summit is the largest entrepreneurship event on Yale's campus and the largest gathering of venture capital investors in Connecticut. Nuritas advisor Indra Nooyi, former Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo, will be delivering the Summit's morning keynote address.

"Yale has built a powerful reputation for excellence, and this summit celebrates and showcases the thriving entrepreneurship and innovation we are seeing in the area,' said Nooyi. "As a member of the Nuritas advisory board, I am thrilled to see Nora and the team bring their leading technology and innovation to North America. In Connecticut they have found the ideal location to support the growing team and to continue delivering the calibre of research and scientific discovery that has become synonymous with Nuritas products."

The company is working with AdvanceCT and Yale Ventures, Yale's recently announced initiative to support and expand innovation and entrepreneurship across the university and the New Haven region.

"We are incredibly excited to work with Dr. Khaldi and the team at Nuritas to bring their level of innovation to our area and grow their North American presence with key US partners," said Peter Denious, CEO at AdvanceCT.

Dr. Khaldi added, "Connecticut also offers a unique quality of life for our employees. AdvanceCT has been very helpful to us as we've considered the best location for our North American headquarters, by linking us to the local ecosystem and helping us to expand our physical operations in the best way possible."

About Nuritas

Nuritas is revolutionizing the discovery of natural and scientifically proven bioactive ingredients to create solutions that help transform the health of people and our planet. The company's disruptive technology platform Np? (Nuritas Peptide Finder) uses artificial intelligence, deep learning and proteomics to understand the language of nature, rapidly and efficiently predicting and then unlocking bioactive ingredients hidden within plants and natural food sources, called peptides. Nuritas has since established the world's largest peptide knowledge base. Through its discoveries, Nuritas is on a mission to improve the lives of billions by unlocking the power of nature. Find us on Twitter, LinkedIn or via our website at www.nuritas.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517005153/en/

Contacts:

Natalee Gibson, SonguePR for Nuritas

nuritas@songuepr.com