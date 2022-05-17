Anzeige
Ponsse Oyj: Ponsse manufactures its 18,000th forest machine

HELSINKI, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 18,000th PONSSE forest machine was completed at Ponsse's factory in Vieremä. After its handover, the PONSSE Elk will be operated by VMC Bois in France.

"The highly demanding harvesting industry calls for solid professional skills, determination and close cooperation. These are also the characteristics of our partnership with VMC Bois. It feels really good to deliver this machine to VMC Bois, and I would like to thank them for our excellent cooperation," says Marko Mattila, Sales Marketing and Service Director

"We started our cooperation with Ponsse after we purchased a used PONSSE Ergo a few years ago. We continued our partnership by buying a few new machines, and today we received the 18,000th PONSSE machine here in Vieremä. Our cooperation has been productive, and we are very satisfied with our partnership," says Alexandre Collomb, one of the three owners of VMC Bois.

VMC Bois owns four PONSSE machines, and it mainly operates in eastern parts of Central France. Established in 2009, the company currently has 27 employees. VMC Bois is also engaged in sawmill operations, generating energy from chips.

PONSSE Elk - a versatile and agile forwarder

PONSSE Elk is a highly versatile and agile forwarder in the smaller midsize class. Elk offers an unprecedented load-carrying capacity in its size class, and its fuel-efficient engine and large fuel tank extend the refuelling interval. It is safe to say that Elk is an excellent machine for thinning sites where the machine needs to cover long distances. Elk's responsive engine, impressive torque and sturdy loader make working comfortable, especially when the operator can enjoy the most spacious cabin on the market, including ergonomic controls.

Entered in serial production in 2005, more than 1,000 PONSSE Elk forwarders have been completed, delivered to over 20 countries and tested in real-life conditions across the globe.

Starting as the dream of Einari Vidgrén, Ponsse is a family-owned business that now operates in the harvesting markets of over 40 countries. Environmentally friendly harvesting and customer-driven R&D are strongly emphasised in Ponsse's business. All PONSSE forest machines are still manufactured in the company's birthplace in Vieremä in Northern Savonia, Finland.

Further information:

Marko Mattila, Sales, Marketing and Service Director, Ponsse Plc, +358 400 596 297, marko.mattila@ponsse.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ponsse-oyj/r/ponsse-manufactures-its-18-000th-forest-machine,c3567666

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/ponsse-oyj/i/ponsse-18000,c3050334

Ponsse 18000

