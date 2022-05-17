The Worksie, onesie + work, redefines business casual, eases back-to-office transition

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2022) - The Community, a Queen West marketing agency, today unveiled a garment it designed that redefines business casual. The comfort-forward Worksie, a one-piece jersey garment featuring the bold graphic prints of the season, is being issued to staff and clients this week. Simultaneously, the agency declares Worksie Wednesdays and encourages staff and clients to embrace the most comfortable workwear available by donning the Worskie once a week, as shown in the new video.





The Community, a Toronto marketing agency, eases the return to office with the Worksie. View the official video here.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8834/124245_0978cdb4447179a0_001full.jpg

"If the pandemic proved anything, it's that even the most important professional accomplishments can be achieved in pajamas," says Jesse Carere, CMO, The Community. "The Worksie was months in the making. After many late-night debates on what the return to the office should look like, ongoing discussions with staff, many prototypes, countless fit tests, and dozens of art-work submissions for the print - the Worksie was born. The Worksie creates a new category of work attire and will ease the return to the office with extreme comfort and style."

Worksie: baller monogram print with meaning

The Worksie features a bold black and yellow monogram print drawn from The Community visual identity. Art Mandalas, President & Chief Creative Officer, describes the design rationale as symbolic of where we've been and where we're headed.

"The yellow pops against the black and is like a light at the end of a tunnel, kind of a metaphor for the pandemic and the cautious return to the office where people can reconnect," says Mandalas, the driving force behind the Worksie. "We implemented a flexible work-from-home/work-from-office schedule and invented the Worksie to let staff know they can still be comfortable at the office."

About The Community: Passionately. Purposefully. By design.

The Community is an integrated advertising agency located in Toronto's Queen West district, established in 2000. The agency believes in the power of people, striving to attract, engage, endear, and nurture communities on behalf of world-famous brands. The Community counts Bacardi, Caesarstone North America, Honda, and Intuit Turbo Tax® as clients.

Credits:

Agency: @communityagency

CCO: Art Mandalas

CMO: Jesse Carere

Director/Writer: Paul Giannetta @pgiannet

Executive Producer: Rob Tunnicliff @braveprod

Music: The Inlaws Audio House @inlawsaudio

Editor: Mallory Elizabeth @mallsy

DP: Mark Peachey @the_digitalist

-30-

Contact us:

David Weinstein, NEAT Agency

416.553.9454

news@neatagency.co

Resources:

Worksie video and visual assets here

Instagram @communityagency

TikTok @communityagency

Linkedin @community-agency

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/124245