Meta Materials Inc.: Meta Materials Appoints Dr. Raj V. Rajaram as Chief Marketing Officer

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced the appointment of Dr. Raj V. Rajaram as Chief Marketing Officer. He brings more than twenty-five years of experience and numerous highly profitable successes as a senior global marketing and commercial operations executive within public and private companies across multiple industries, along with experience spearheading due diligence and integration of acquisitions in North America and across Europe.

"Through Dr Rajaram's leadership, I look forward to seeing the transformation of the marketing function from a cost center to a revenue generating engine," said George Palikaras, President and CEO. "With a strong scientific background and broad experience in marketing and commercial operations, Dr. Rajaram is ideally suited to lead META's marketing efforts as we begin to commercialize breakthrough applications across multiple markets. I look forward working with him to grow a leading position in metamaterials at the component level and through increasing vertical integration."

As CMO, Dr Rajaram will be responsible for building and strengthening META's brand, supporting growth strategies, cultivating opportunities in new and existing markets, and increasing demand for META's products and solutions globally. META will invest in the newest marketing technologies to build a world-class digital marketing infrastructure.

Dr. Rajaram was most recently Senior Vice President, Global Marketing with Protective Industries, where he led global strategic growth with a focus on digital marketing, e-commerce, and global expansion both organically and through M&A, while developing a structured process for continuously improving profitability.

"META is a category-creating company, with many opportunities across large, diverse market sectors," said Dr. Raj V. Rajaram, META's new CMO. "It's an exciting time to join META, a company developing and commercializing world leading metamaterial solutions. I'm looking forward to leading a team in support of META's rapid business growth, and to establishing the brand globally."

Previously, Dr. Rajaram served as Vice President, Marketing for the Industrial Distribution business unit of Superior Essex Corporation; led strategy, business development, and marketing functions at Honeywell and Lubrizol; and led Operational Excellence at Stora Enso. Dr. Rajaram began his career with Dow Corning Corporation in 1996, joining as a Research Engineer in sealant product development and gained experience in a variety of strategy and commercial functions.

Dr. Rajaram holds an MBA from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business, a Ph.D. in Macromolecular Science and Engineering, from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, a Master of Science in Chemistry from Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, and a BTech in Chemical Engineering from Anna University, College of Technology, in Chennai, India.

About Meta Materials Inc.

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our nano-optic technology provides anti-counterfeiting security features for government documents and currencies and authentication for brands. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Lux Research Innovator of the Year in 2021. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

Forward Looking Information

This press release includes forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the Company, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business strategies, product development, expansion plans and operational activities of the Company . Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "pursuing", "potential", "predicts", "projects", "seeks", "plans", "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, the capabilities of our facilities and the expansion thereof, research and development projects of the Company, the market potential of the products of the Company , the market position of the Company, the scalability of the Company's production ability, capacity for new customer engagements, material selection programs timeframes, the ability to reduce production costs, enhance metamaterials manufacturing capabilities and extend market reach into new applications and industries, the ability to accelerate commercialization plans, the possibility of new customer contracts, the continued engagement of our employees, the technology industry, market strategic and operational activities, and management's ability to manage and to operate the business. More details about these and other risks that may impact the Company's businesses are described under the heading "Forward-Looking Information" and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2022, with an SEC filing date of March 2, in the Company's Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 10, 2022, and in subsequent filings made by Meta Materials with the SEC, which are available on SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

