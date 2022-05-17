Water Technologies International, Inc. Offers Company update on Water Zone & GR8 Water

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTC Markets Pink Sheets:WTII - News) the leader in atmospheric water generator production, technology, and design in water treatment, announced today, that its wholly owned subsidiaries, Water Zone, Inc., and GR8 Water, Inc., have seen improved sales and have been a beneficiary of the population growth in Florida.

*Supply chain issues have subsided and Water Zone and should see a pickup in the Big Box sales with its agreement with, AO Smith, a manufacturer of a whole house reverse osmosis systems to be sold through a leading Big Box home improvement National Chain. The Big Box Services department had chosen Water Zone to provide the expertise in sales and service for its customers. Supply chain issues had stalled the program based on lack of available products. Water Zone will then offer and install the water treatment equipment to provide clean water. The rollout has begun in six stores on the Treasure Coast and in the Palm Beaches of Florida. The agreement could expand to more stores as sales ramp up as product inventories increase, we should see sales & marketing displays, and training of additional staff. The RO or reverse Osmosis system can produce 1,200 gallons of clean water a day and can be expanded for larger clean water needs.

*Water Zone's "DI" or Deionized water business has increased substantially with new customers based on the fact that Water Zone has the only a DI resin plant in South Florida. The DI tanks produce Ultra clean water. Florida has experienced growth throughout the entire State due to the pandemic. Commercial & residential water needs continue to grow in Florida as the population expands. The Company was chosen to sell through its wholly owned subsidiary, Water Zone, Inc., through an exclusive reverse osmosis Products agreement beginning with 6 Florida home improvement stores.

*GR8 Water has sold and shipped an AWG or Atmospheric Water Generator that produces eighty gallons of pure drinking water a day to Costa Rica. We believe this could lead to additional sales in Central America.

* The efforts in the oil and gas industry have been slow to develop due to the government regulations on new fracking and oil well drilling. The Company has stopped using resources to penetrate the market due to lack of business.

Water Technologies, Inc.'s CEO, William Scott Tudor, said, "I am excited to have the necessary equipment for this opportunity with a professional Big Box Services group! A.O. Smith has an excellent product that produces clean drinking water for your whole house or business. We have an exclusive product deal and combine with the Big Box store traffic directed to us for their clean water needs. This gives us a big advantage over competitors. I see us gaining additional residential and commercial business by introducing Water Zone for the customer's clean water needs."

Water Technologies International, Inc. has evolved as a "Pure Water Play." The Company has technology and patents for atmospheric water generation, water filtration, designed mainly for drinking water, water for agriculture, and a full line or wastewater treatment solutions.

For a direct link to a copy of the company's product information "Slick Sheets" visit our website at: www.gr8water.net/products/product-slick-sheets .

About the Company Water Technologies International, Inc., and its wholly owned subsidiaries, GR8 Water, Inc. (Great Water) and Aqua Pure International, Inc. (Specializing in Filtration Systems) are engaged in the manufacture and distribution of technologically advanced Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG). These unique devices utilize a patent pending air purification input system to produce clean, great-tasting, safe water from the humidity in the air. GR8 Water makes freestanding water factory units for the home or office and large, industrial-sized water units using a modular design that can produce up to thousands of gallons of water each day from ambient air. GR8 Water strives to make safe drinking water available to everyone on the planet, making the world a better place in which to live while nurturing the environment. The Company has patents issued by the USPTO and has filed for additional patents with the USTPO. Its "Water village" trademark has been issued by the USPTO.

Statement as to Forward-Looking Statements.

Forward-Looking Statements certain statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to: (i) obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its expansion plans; (ii) build the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the growth of its business; (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control; and (iv) other risk factors. We assume no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.

