Former president and CEO of SolarWinds brings his expertise of high-growth scaleups and public markets to the leader in clean code

SonarSource, the leading provider of solutions for clean code, today announced Kevin Thompson, chairman and CEO of Tricentis and former president and CEO of SolarWinds, has joined its board of directors. As a seasoned business and finance leader, Thompson brings more than two decades of C-suite experience, at some of the world's leading enterprise software companies, to the SonarSource board. With experience leading both large public corporations and high-growth scaleups, he is uniquely suited to help SonarSource scale its growth, compete in new markets and capture larger market share.

"Kevin's expertise in building world-class executive teams and scaling operations will help to navigate the stage of growth SonarSource is experiencing today," said Olivier Gaudin, CEO and co-founder of SonarSource. "I am very excited to have Kevin on the board of directors and am looking forward to working with him on structuring the company for our next phase of growth."

Prior to Tricentis, Thompson served SolarWinds for a total of 15 years; as president and CEO from 2010 to 2020, and as CFO and COO from 2006 to 2010. Under his leadership, SolarWinds grew its revenue from $30 million to $1 billion and he led the company through a successful IPO in 2009, its transaction to go private in 2016 and its second IPO in 2018. In addition to his tenure at SolarWinds, Thompson has gained deep experience advising organizations in the tech community, and served as a board member of NetSuite for 10 years prior to its sale to Oracle for more than $10 billion in 2016. Prior to joining SolarWinds, Thompson was CFO of Red Hat, Inc. He also currently sits on the board of Blackline.

Thompson's board appointment comes on the heels of SonarSource's $412 million funding round led by new and existing investors, bringing the company's valuation to $4.7 billion. SonarSource will use the investment to grow its go-to-market team globally as the company drives toward $1 billion in revenue.

"The business model and growth trajectory of SonarSource is highly reminiscent of the position SolarWinds was in when I joined the company, but with a stronger focus on product-led growth and untapped levers on the go-to market side, which indicates significant growth potential," said Thompson. "SonarSource's market has no limit there is a need for better, stronger source code and software, and SonarSource is clearly meeting that demand in the right way."

To learn more about working for SonarSource and to view open positions, please visit https://www.sonarsource.com/company/jobs/.

About SonarSource

SonarSource's industry leading solution enables developers and development teams to write clean code and remediate existing code organically, so they can focus on the work they love and maximize the value they generate for businesses. Its open source and commercial solutions SonarLint, SonarCloud, and SonarQube support 29 programming languages. Trusted by more than 300,000 organizations globally, SonarSource is considered integral to deliver better software.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517005267/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Emily Ashley

10Fold for SonarSource

916-710-0950

sonarsource@10fold.com