German scientists have developed a way to cut semi-fabricates into desired shapes and then apply a conductive oxide-metal-oxide electrode with the preferred color. They can structure the elements into modules via the backend interconnection process.A group of scientists in Germany has come up with a new way to refine conventional thin-film panels into building-integrated (BIPV) products. They claim that their approach can reduce production costs, while ensuring supply chain flexibility. "This approach can not only reduce costs, but also opens up the possibility of separating the production process ...

