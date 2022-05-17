Interactive event features expert speakers, interactive sessions, and new product unveiling

Ardoq, a SaaS company reinventing Enterprise Architecture (EA) for today's digital enterprise, today announced Ardoq Amplify 2022, a hybrid event held in Oslo, Norway, and New York City on June 7, 2022. Highlighting the democratization of decision making, the event will bring together hundreds of Enterprise Architects, IT professionals and leaders responsible for driving business change to learn, share best practices, and connect.

The event will feature hyper-focused sessions on the latest trends in digital business design, customer stories, interactive discussions, live Q&As and a product launch that will revolutionize how EA is consumed and shared across the enterprise.

Speakers, who will be on-site in Oslo and livestreamed in New York, include:

Whynde Kuehn, Founder and Managing director, S2E Transformation

Bubba Puryear, Enterprise Architect, Arch Insurance Group

Erik Bakstad, CEO and Co-Founder, Ardoq

Ardoq's VP of Product, Ian Stendera, will be at the New York event for an "Ask the Expert" session where he will provide insights on common challenges to democratizing EA and tips to overcome them, discuss the vision behind Ardoq's latest product, and answer audience questions. Stendera and the Ardoq team will also provide live 1:1 demos of their newest product launch, Discover, to be unveiled on June 7.

In Oslo, Ardoq Product Strategist Ed Granger will be on-site for an "Ask the Expert" session as well as 1:1 product demos.

"Ardoq gives architects a wonderful meta-modeling platform," said Bubba Puryear, Enterprise Architect at Arch Insurance Group. "Discover scales it to all your stakeholders to explore, leverage and even maintain your data. Discover quickens your models into living, breathing interactive solutions to real problems."

The event kicks off at 9:00am EDT/15:00 CET in New York, Oslo and online. To learn more and to register, visit the event page.

About Ardoq

Ardoq is a SaaS company reinventing Enterprise Architecture for today's digital enterprise. The company's dynamic, data-driven EA platform is designed to plan and execute major change initiatives. The tool provides a digital twin of an organization's people, processes, systems, data, and infrastructure. With Ardoq, CIOs can confidently deliver digital transformations, and IT leaders can make better technology decisions based on real-time information. With Ardoq, EAs can serve as change agents, supporting business and IT collaboration for better outcomes. Learn more at www.ardoq.com.

