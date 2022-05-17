Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2022) - Recently, the Future Innovation Summit hosted its second edition in the heart of Dubai at Meydan Hotel on 11th and 12th of May 2022, after a successful event in October 2021. Founded by Adnan Al Noorani, the first edition of the Future Innovation Summit was focused on the world's leading industries with an additional focus on the impact of blockchain technology, decentralized finance, and digital assets on humanity.

Future Innovation Summit

This year, the Summit was all about the future and innovations in such areas as Space, Sustainability, and the Metaverse. The two-day conference and exhibition was a massive success with a highlight of multiple strong projects and panel discussions. At the event, a lot of distinguished and influential speakers from all over the world shed some light on important topics such as telecommunications, healthcare, real estate, energy, security, robotics, climate changes, NFTs, blockchain, digital currencies, VR & AR, and education.

A few noteworthy moments at the conference included a presentation of a flying capsule by SeaBubbles that embarks the highest energetical density with high-performance engines in the lightest weight possible to improve the flying experience. This innovative capsule is essentially an iconic eight to twelve-seater hybrid electro-hydrogen flying boat.

Another remarkable project, Everdome, won the Metaverse Innovation Award at the Future Innovation Summit for being the most hyper-realistic metaverse. One more important thing to mention. Adnan Al Noorani, the founder of the Future Innovation Summit, stated that "The UAE's plan to build a scientific settlement on Mars is no longer a dream, but a reality that will be achieved within the next 100 years. We are sincerely proud of the UAE to become the first country in the world to become the settlers on Mars."

The Future Innovation Summit is a hub for innovation and educational talks. It allows projects, investors, and the community to get a chance to connect and grow. The summit was a truly astonishing success.

About Future Innovation Summit

The second edition of the Future Innovation Summit was held at The Meydan Hotel, Dubai, on the 11th and 12th of May, 2022. Future Innovation Summit is the leading governmental conference founded by Adnan Al Noorani, the Chairman of the Board of the Private Office of Sheikh Saqer Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi & Group of Companies and CEO of D1 Technologies & LEO Investments.

It's a unique platform for organizations, businesses, and individuals alike to share their expertise, knowledge, and technologies and lay the foundation for future vision and innovation for the world. To learn more about the conference, visit https://vol2.dfisx.com/.

