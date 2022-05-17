In a new global creative campaign, acclaimed actor Will Arnett personifies inflexible legacy eCommerce solutions, shining a light on the need for businesses to adopt modern technology

commercetools, the leader in digital commerce and inventor of headless commerce, today unveiled a new global creative marketing campaign, titled, "The Naysayer Campaign," featuring actor and comedian Will Arnett. The campaign aims to inspire businesses to move away from outdated, legacy eCommerce platforms and embrace commercetools' MACH (Microservices, API, Cloud Native, and Headless)-based technology, which enables businesses to easily create flexible, scalable, and personalized digital commerce experiences across all touchpoints.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517005170/en/

The campaign stars Arnett who personifies legacy commerce solutions as an insufferable C-suite executive "naysayer" who is always saying no to change and modernization. This personification emphasizes the outsized authority of inflexible commerce platforms and, in contrast, the freedom and flexibility that commercetools offers brands and business leaders.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring The Naysayer who we've all worked with before to life," said Jen Jones, Chief Marketing Officer at commercetools. "At commercetools, we pride ourselves on being direct, bold, and creative, and The Naysayer Campaign embodies just that. We're delighted to have Will Arnett on board to shine a light on how brands across all industries are held back when they use outdated technology and how legacy eCommerce platforms prevent long-term brand success and innovation."

The campaign will be deployed globally through video, digital, and social media advertisements with extensions of the campaign to be displayed on billboards and airport signage across the United States. The first pieces of creative for the campaign will air on May 17, 2022, and additional activations will be launched throughout the year. The campaign which was teased out at Shoptalk US in March will also be featured at major industry events including OMR 2022 in Hamburg, Germany; Shoptalk Europe in London, United Kingdom; and K5 in Berlin, Germany.

With U.S. business-to-business (B2B) industry advertising spend accelerating at an incredible rate and expected to pass $30 billion in 2023 commercetools is leading the charge in using creative, emotional, brand marketing to disrupt not only the digital commerce industry but the B2B space as a whole. For commercetools, The Naysayer Campaign signifies its next step to better support today's most innovative brands, including L.L.Bean, NBCUniversal, Audi, Ulta, AT&T, and Express, among many others.

Since its founding, commercetools has been providing B2B, business-to-consumer (B2C), and direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands with a modern, digital commerce product portfolio that delivers cutting-edge experiences. Now, driven by the new world of retail where consumers expect immersive and seamless experiences across both digital and physical touchpoints, The Naysayer Campaign serves as a call to action for every business to adopt MACH-powered commerce technologies that bring any commerce possibility to life.

"This past year has been exciting as we've worked to disrupt legacy commerce platforms and enable our customers to create cutting-edge commerce experiences," said Jones. "After closing $140 million in Series C funding valuing the company at $1.9 billion, increasing employee headcount year-over-year by 53%, acquiring the composable frontend platform Frontastic (now commercetools Frontend), and launching commercetools for Growth, we're thrilled to introduce commercetools to an even broader audience, and the limitless possibilities our technology can provide with this fun, lighthearted campaign. By bringing some humor and pizazz to B2B technology, we hope to create disruption in the industry and continue to inspire creativity alongside our customers."

Walker Sands, a full-service marketing agency focused on accelerating the growth of B2B brands, led the creative concepting and activation of the campaign in partnership with video production company, Flightless Bird Creative, and commercetools.

To learn more about The Naysayer Campaign, visit https://commercetools.com/Naysayer. To see the Naysayer in action, visit https://twitter.com/naysayallday.

About commercetools

commercetools is the world's leading product portfolio for next-generation B2C and B2B commerce. To break the market out of being restrained by legacy suites, commercetools invented a headless, API-first, multi-tenant SaaS commerce platform that is cloud-native and uses flexible microservices. Using modern development building blocks in a true cloud platform provided by commercetools, customers can deliver the best commerce experiences across every touchpoint on a large scale. commercetools has offices across the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific, with headquarters in Germany. Since 2010, commercetools software has been implemented by Fortune 500 companies across industries, from retail to manufacturing and from telecommunications to fashion. commercetools is also a founding member of the MACH Alliance, a group of independent, future-thinking tech companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems. For more information, please visit www.commercetools.com, and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517005170/en/

Contacts:

Katie Butler

Walker Sands, for commercetools

614-507-5512