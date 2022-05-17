RightHand Robotics Debuts RightPick 3 at LogiMAT 2022

The company will be exhibiting and showcasing the system for the first time in Hall 7 Stand A61

BOSTON, May 17, 2022, a leader in data-driven, autonomous robotic picking solutions for order fulfillment, announces its debut at LogiMAT 2022 , the international trade show for intralogistics solutions and process management. RightHand Robotics will be showcasing product demos in Hall 7 Stand A61 from 31 May - 2 June in Stuttgart, Germany.



Last year, RightHand Robotics established a physical presence in Europe with the opening of its RightPick Center Europe in Nürnberg, Germany, designed to enable customers to easily test the company's item-handling system. Earlier this year, RightHand Robotics announced a significant Series C funding round of $66 million led by top investors, with an eye toward global expansion.

Further solidifying these efforts is the company's recently launched Partner Integrator Program for robotic piece-picking deployments alongside complementary technologies to address the growing demand for order fulfillment. RightHand Robotics recently announced charter members Element Logic , the world's first and largest AutoStore partner, and Vanderlande , a global leader in warehouse automation. Through partner collaborations, one of RightHand Robotics' customers includes apo.com Group , Europe's most advanced online pharmacy. Given this success, the company is actively developing its partner network.

"Our latest expansion and funding have accelerated plans for RightHand Robotics to be a leader in the European market. We are excited to be exhibiting our RightPick 3 solution at LogiMAT this year. Despite having production systems in Europe, we have not been able to showcase RightPick 3 in a public event due to COVID restrictions, so we are excited to see how new prospects and customers react to our latest generation. We intend to be at LogiMAT and other European trade shows for years to come to connect with future customers and industry leaders," said Roderik Ter Beek, EMEA Region Manager of RightHand Robotics.

At the show, attendees will have the opportunity to interact with the RightPick 3 system as it demonstrates model-free picking of a range of items with its multi-function smart gripper that combines sensing, suction, and compliant fingers. Attendees can also see the eOperator , Element Logic's offering that enables automated handling of goods stored in AutoStore via the RightPick 3 core robotic picking technology and RightPick AI software.

RightPick 3 is the world's first autonomous piece-picking solution designed to be integrator-friendly with a modular, industrialized hardware design, well-defined software APIs and compliance with international standards. RightPick 3 picks faster and handles an even broader range of items than before, with sophisticated features such as dense packing and damage-free item handling. The system provides integrators with industry-leading performance, reliability, and safety along with the flexibility and tools to jump start their offering of automated piece-picking with confidence and at scale.

About RightHand Robotics

RightHand Robotics builds a data-driven intelligent picking platform, providing flexible and scalable automation for predictable order fulfillment. RightPick 3, their robotic piece-picking solution, enables retailers to rise up to the new realities of online commerce. RightHand Robotics was founded in 2015 by a DARPA challenge-winning team from the Harvard Biorobotics Lab, the Yale GRAB Lab, and MIT, intent on bringing grasping intelligence powered by computer vision and applied machine learning to bear on real-world problems. The company is based in Somerville, Mass., outside of Boston. For more information, visit www.righthandrobotics.com/ or follow the company @RHRobotics .

About LogiMAT

LogiMAT, the International Trade Show for Intralogistics Solutions and Process Management, will take place at the Messe Stuttgart convention center, directly adjacent to Stuttgart International Airport, from May 31 to June 2, 2022. Presented by EUROEXPO Messe- und Kongress-GmbH, LogiMAT ranks as the world's largest trade show for intralogistics solutions with a complete market overview of everything driving the intralogistics industry, from procurement to production to shipping. International exhibitors showcase innovative technologies, products, systems, and solutions for streamlining operations, optimizing processes, and cutting costs in a company's internal logistics. Beyond the exhibitor booths, visitors can also experience a different program of presentations each day in the East Entrance Atrium covering a wide range of topics. For more information, visit https://www.logimat-messe.de/en .

