Greenliant Long-Term Availability Program Supports Customers' Extended Lifecycle Requirements

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / Greenliant uses internally-developed NAND controllers and NAND flash with longevity support, which makes it possible to provide customers with a stable portfolio of high-endurance solid state drives (SSDs) for up to 10 years through its Long-Term Availability (LTA) program http://bit.ly/SSD-LTA-program.

"For customers' long-life applications in automotive, transportation, industrial, medical, security and networking, Greenliant is able to offer extended support for legacy interfaces, such as PATA and SATA, and smaller 4GB to 8GB capacities with eMMC BGA, mSATA and M.2 SSD form factors, which are typically no longer offered by other suppliers," said Arthur Kroyan, vice president, business development and marketing, Greenliant.

"With the LTA program, Macnica and Greenliant have successfully been able to support our industrial customers' long lifecycle products for 10+ years," said Markus Ochs, key account manager, Macnica ATD Europe. "For customers that want to keep the same design for a long time, the commitment of extended supply can be the deciding factor in winning the design."

For SLC and EnduroSLC NANDrive ball grid array (BGA) SSDs in the LTA program, Greenliant keeps the same ball print within each interface family to ensure pin-to-pin compatibility between current and future NANDrive products, ensuring an easy transition path to the latest NAND flash generations.

eMMC (100-ball: 2GB-4GB / 153-ball: 2GB-32GB): http://bit.ly/eMMC-SSD

SATA (2GB-128GB): http://bit.ly/SATA-SSD

PATA (1GB-8GB): http://bit.ly/PATA-SSD

SLC and EnduroSLC ArmourDrive SSDs in the LTA program will typically be available between 5 to 10 years, and in case of hardware or firmware changes, will be backward compatible.

mSATA ArmourDrive (4GB-320GB): http://bit.ly/mSATA-SSD

SATA M.2 ArmourDrive (2242 / 2280: 4GB-320GB): http://bit.ly/SATA-M2-SSD

The LTA program also includes EnduroSLC high-capacity industrial SSDs with built-in power loss protection, on-chip adaptive RAID and 30 drive writes per day (DWPD) for 5 years.

SATA 2.5" (800GB-1.92TB): http://bit.ly/SATA-2point5-Industrial-SSD

NVMe U.2 (800GB-1.92TB): http://bit.ly/NVMe-U2-Industrial-SSD

Availability

Through the LTA program, the Greenliant industrial-grade solid state storage products that customers rely on are available for extended lifecycles. For more information about the LTA program, contact a Greenliant channel partner, https://www.greenliant.com/sales.

About Greenliant

By leveraging more than 30 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded systems and enterprise datacenters. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com

Greenliant, the Greenliant logo, NANDrive, ArmourDrive and EnduroSLC are trademarks of Greenliant. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

