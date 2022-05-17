UAB oxysales: Oxylabs Adds Shared Datacenter Proxies To Their Product Portfolio

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / OXYLABS , a leading provider of ethical tools and solutions for large-scale public web data gathering, unveiled Shared Datacenter Proxies , a new product in their portfolio, allowing them to continue taking the lion's share of the market.

The newest addition to Oxylabs' product portfolio is aimed at businesses who want to continue public data collection practices while reducing the overall costs associated with such operations. These proxies will make public data collection more accessible to more market participants. Additionally, Oxylabs' IPs will cover the USA and most of Europe, allowing for more flexible operations across the world.

These changes are in accordance with Oxylabs' commitment to the highest market standards and the democratization of data. Businesses will be able to use the newly released product to optimize pricing strategies, carry out market research, gather business intelligence, and perform many other novel tasks.

"Collecting public data online is often seen as a resource-intensive and difficult task, possible only to those with significant capital. Our Shared Datacenter Proxies is a step towards making automated public data collection more accessible to everyone", commented Julius Cerniauskas, the Chief Executive Officer at Oxylabs.

Julius continues: "The broadening of Oxylabs' product portfolio is a way for us to match the growing demand for data across various industries and even academia. Diversifying solutions, while maintaining the quality we are known for, enables us to match the changing global needs with greater accuracy."

Oxylabs is committed to further strengthening their position as one of the proxy industry leaders by being the first ones to step towards transparency, ethics, and the highest market standards. Shared Datacenter Proxies add to the variety of solutions offered by Oxylabs, ranging from ethically sourced Residential Proxies to completely out-of-the-box public web data acquisition tools such as the Scraper APIs.

About Oxylabs

Established in 2015, Oxylabs is a premium proxy and public web data acquisition solution provider, enabling companies of all sizes to utilise the power of big data. Constant innovation, a large patent portfolio, and a focus on ethics have allowed Oxylabs to become a global leader in the data acquisition industry and forge close ties with dozens of Fortune Global 500 companies. In 2022, Oxylabs was named the fastest-growing public data gathering solutions company in Europe in the Financial Times' FT 1000 list.

