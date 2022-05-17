CareATC, Inc.: CareATC Launches Updated Mobile App with Enhanced User Experience and New Capabilities

All-new user experience connects CareATC patients to providers, health education, personal health data and more.

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / CareATC, a leader in customized employer healthcare benefit solutions, has launched the next generation of the CareATC Mobile App. Available for download on iOS and Android devices, the app has been re-engineered from the ground up with a more intuitive user experience and includes new and enhanced capabilities for appointment self-scheduling, interactive video-based personal health assessment (PHA) screening results, patient health insights, interactive health center location maps, prescription refill management and a comprehensive health education library.

"CareATC is a technology-driven healthcare company for the modern workplace where patient communication and engagement are paramount. Our Product Management and Engineering teams came together to evaluate client and member feedback along with industry best practices to determine which updates would benefit our members and patients the most." said Phil Bruns, CareATC Chief Technology Officer. "Our team combined architectural and aesthetic improvements promoting an excellent user experience and setting the stage for delivery of additional capabilities much more efficiently."

Elevating the User Experience

One of the main goals of the mobile app update was to simplify and enhance the user experience. Our team found opportunities for functional improvement, refined visual presentation and better brand alignment across the app including:

User Interface . We redesigned the entire interface to make information more accessible to help our members get the most out of their CareATC benefits. Our all new Home tab provides access for our most popular features such as our appointment scheduling, health education library, and secure provider messaging - all while allowing our clients to customize key content.

. We redesigned the entire interface to make information more accessible to help our members get the most out of their CareATC benefits. Our all new Home tab provides access for our most popular features such as our appointment scheduling, health education library, and secure provider messaging - all while allowing our clients to customize key content. Expanded PHA Results and Videos. We updated the My PHA tab to include each patient's full Personal Health Assessment history with access to results in English and Spanish through our series of personalized videos providing unique guidance and steps to improving health outcomes.

We updated the My PHA tab to include each patient's full Personal Health Assessment history with access to results in English and Spanish through our series of personalized videos providing unique guidance and steps to improving health outcomes. New Prescription Refill Process . We enhanced our prescription refills option to make it faster to find and refill important medications. Leveraging our secure provider messaging platform, patients can easily discuss questions about their medications with their CareATC provider.

. We enhanced our prescription refills option to make it faster to find and refill important medications. Leveraging our secure provider messaging platform, patients can easily discuss questions about their medications with their CareATC provider. All-new Health Education Library. We broadened our exclusive catalog of educational articles and videos, updated regularly by CareATC health and wellness specialists.

The CareATC mobile app is available exclusively to CareATC members and is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About CareATC, Inc.

CareATC, Inc., offers customized healthcare benefit solutions for employers. CareATC's advanced transformational care model drives engagement, improves health outcomes, lowers healthcare costs and provides transparency into the total cost of care. CareATC manages more than 165 clients in 26 states, cares for more than 430,000 members and is Accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care Inc. Learn more by visiting https://www.careatc.com/.

Media Contact:

Paul Keeling, Chief Business Development Officer

Phone: (918) 779-7414

Email: pkeeling@careatc.com

SOURCE: CareATC, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/701713/CareATC-Launches-Updated-Mobile-App-with-Enhanced-User-Experience-and-New-Capabilities