Supernova Energy, Inc.: A Letter from Our CEO - My Personal Commitment to Fight Climate Change

Good afternoon, good morning, my Name is Nicholas Upchurch, CEO of Supernova Energy, Inc., and founder of KLIR Sky, Ltd. I wanted to take a moment to thank you for taking interest in KLIR and hopefully joining us in our world changing path to conquer climate change.

I would like to start by sharing some of my background, my great grandfather had one of the first cable tool oil drill rigs in Kentucky in the early 1930s. I grew up in and around the oil industry as a child and started drilling on my own with my own company when I was early twenties. I was told that I was probably the youngest operator working on my own in the United States at the time. Over the years the industry has changed, and I've had to change and grow with it and have tried to learn and do all that I could along the way. I've worked on refining projects, natural gas projects, construction of gas lines, drilled and reworked hundreds of oil wells. I have been a licensed operator in seven states and have been involved in projects and drilling in twelve states and four different countries. During this time, I've handled, bought, sold and brokered large and small development projects and equipment deals.

The boom-and-bust nature of the oil business eventually led me to starting a charcoal production plant. Seeing the emissions produced by both industries, along with seeing the global climate change issue that continually rears its ugly head in the news and in real weather pattern changes, helped me find my true calling in life - to find a means to conquer global climate change and leave a better earth for my children. During my time in the oil business, I always viewed oil as a buried treasure to go in search of, I enjoyed looking for it and finding it. Tracking down something that has been created by mother nature, buried deep within the earth and knowing that the oil I found contributed to powering the world, used to inspired me. But seeing the direction of the world made me think about energy differently. Sustainable green energy is all around us, capturing it and turning it into a fossil fuel replacement is an amazing thing. Now our effort to clean up the atmosphere and waterways by cleaning up polluters and eventually replacing fossil fuels gets me super excited.

If I am to teach my children about energy like my parents taught me, I thought I better teach them about green energy and pollution reduction. Our commitment to start building something now couldn't come at a better time. Fossil fuel regulations are higher than ever and because of our current situation (shipping problems, rig shortages, regulations, cost of labor and steel) it's tougher than ever to be in the business of oil. Most importantly, we need to do something to stop our current climate crisis from becoming an irreversible climate catastrophe, so I made it my goal to be out of the oil business and into green projects as soon as possible.

Fast forward after a few years of deep thinking about; how do I reduce the emissions created by my charcoal plant, I began exploring for some scientific solutions and innovative mechanical systems. This search eventually led me to our technology partner and their revolutionary GPLS ("Gas Processing and Liquefaction System"). After many visits, demonstrations, and meetings we struck a deal for their technology and started to develop our Pollution Reduction as a Service ("PRaaS"). Our first PRaaS system will be deployed at the charcoal plant that I have an interest in. We are working extremely hard to bring this technology to the world. There is going to be trials and tribulations ahead, that is the risky nature of cutting-edge science and tech. Although, there is no guarantee we will succeed and nothing this world changing is going to be easy, but I believe in our science and technology development, I believe in our team and our partners, and we are confident this will work. This GPLS tech, combined into our PRaaS, is so revolutionary and world changing, the excitement running through me is like electricity, like the first time I struck oil.

Upon completion of this tech development, we plan to build a very significant business around our KLIR PRaaS. We will help our clients in both sales of the liquified gasses we will process and collect for them and the sale of their excess carbon credits, we expect them to accumulate. The market for our KLIR PRaaS system is enormous. An article in Bloomberg refers to 100 industrial sites that pollute the air with 1.8 billion tons of toxic emissions and that "Toxic 100" is a fraction of the approximately 15,000 companies listed on the EPA's Toxics Release Inventory (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-02-27/-toxic-100-air-study-reveals-u-s-super-polluters), (https://www.epa.gov/toxics-release-inventory-tri-program). The carbon credits market gives us lots of optimism about our potential in that area. According to article from Forbes, Tesla alone makes over $500 million yearly from the sale of their excess credits. (https://www.forbes.com/sites/greatspeculations/2021/11/29/will-regulatory-credits-continue-to-bolster-teslas-profits/'sh=47f75d9b62d8).

Recently, I made a pledge to myself, my friends and most importantly my family to leave the oil business. To do everything in my power to make the world a cleaner and better earth than my forefathers left for me. Supernova has begun the process to focus on KLIR as its core business, has started to divest of oil and will eventually completely leave the oil and gas sector. This is the only way I can stay true to my pledge. We plan to execute on our big vision and over the long term build significant value for our shareholders, in fact, as KLIR Sky grows we will look at and entertain other green businesses and initiatives. We look forward to discussing more about our plans, progress and successes as they come about.

I personally thank you for your time and your interest in SPRN and KLIR. If you're already a shareholder in SPRN I thank you for your investment, belief and continued loyalty. In closing, thank you for joining us in the fight against climate change. This will be the legacy we can leave to our children. KLIR skies ahead!

