Enterprises can run fully managed Postgres database anywhere, with no vendor lock-in

EDB, the world leader in accelerating Postgres in the enterprise, announced the general availability of EDB BigAnimal on Amazon Web Services (AWS), in addition to its current availability on Microsoft Azure. BigAnimal, EDB's fully managed Postgres cloud database service, gives database administrators, architects and others an enterprise Postgres solution combined with expert support and the freedom to choose where they deploy in the cloud. EDB is already the recognized leader in Postgres, offering Postgres solutions for on-premises, hybrid cloud and public cloud, across VMs or Kubernetes. With BigAnimal, EDB adds a fully managed Postgres cloud solution to its portfolio.

Organizations are increasingly adopting fully managed cloud services to gain freedom from routine overhead activities. For databases, enterprises seek flexible solutions that support their most critical applications, securely process their valuable data and allow them to run seamlessly in the cloud. As an independent Postgres provider, EDB responds to this need with BigAnimal. BigAnimal uniquely provides the most comprehensive Postgres service and support available, native compatibility with Oracle database technology and extreme high availability. It also gives businesses the freedom to choose or change their cloud provider, with the peace of mind that their customer data is secured within their own cloud tenant.

"Customers turn to EDB for our ability to build and support enterprise-grade Postgres solutions at a depth unsurpassed by other Postgres providers," said Rich Kennelly, SVP of cloud sales and marketing for EDB. "With EDB BigAnimal in both Azure and AWS, we are responding to the demand for a fully managed Postgres solution that can be deployed when and where enterprises need it. This allows organizations to focus on applications that drive their business forward, while ensuring there are Postgres experts to tackle any complex database challenges."

Features and benefits of BigAnimal:

Fully Managed Postgres Service - With Postgres experts managing activities such as availability, high performance, 24x7 monitoring and backups, BigAnimal lets customers focus on creating new applications and solutions versus operating their own Postgres environment.

- With Postgres experts managing activities such as availability, high performance, 24x7 monitoring and backups, BigAnimal lets customers focus on creating new applications and solutions versus operating their own Postgres environment. Built-In Compatibility with Oracle Databases - Built-in support for key Oracle features means that Oracle applications can run on Postgres with minimal changes in code, delivering faster time-to-benefit from Oracle migrations.

- Built-in support for key Oracle features means that Oracle applications can run on Postgres with minimal changes in code, delivering faster time-to-benefit from Oracle migrations. Extreme High Availability BigAnimal offers high availability and, soon, extreme high availability, when EDB Postgres Distributed becomes available within BigAnimal.

BigAnimal offers high availability and, soon, extreme high availability, when EDB Postgres Distributed becomes available within BigAnimal. Full Control of Data Customer's data is fully isolated in the organization's own cloud tenant, and is encrypted both at rest and in transit.

Customer's data is fully isolated in the organization's own cloud tenant, and is encrypted both at rest and in transit. Cloud of Choice With a consistent user interface, BigAnimal provides a familiar Postgres experience in both AWS and Azure.

For more information about EDB and BigAnimal, and to sign up for a trial, please visit www.enterprisedb.com/biganimal.

About EDB

EDB provides enterprise-class software and services that enable organizations to harness the full power of Postgres, the world's leading open source database. With offices worldwide, EDB serves more than 1,400 customers, including leading financial services, government, media and communications and information technology organizations. As one of the leading contributors to the vibrant and fast-growing Postgres community, EDB is committed to driving technology innovation. With deep database expertise, EDB ensures high availability, reliability, security, 24x7 global support and advanced professional services, both on-premises and in the cloud. This empowers enterprises to control risk, manage costs and scale efficiently. For more information, visit www.enterprisedb.com.

EnterpriseDB, and EDB are registered trademarks of EnterpriseDB Corporation. EDB Postgres and BigAnimal are trademarks of EnterpriseDB Corporation.

Postgres, PostgreSQL and the Slonik Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of the PostgreSQL Community Association of Canada, and used with their permission.

