Key leaders in the U.S., U.K. and Australia accelerate the company's expertise in integrated communications

Hotwire, the global tech communications consultancy owned by the Enero Group, continues to expand its leadership team to further strengthen the company's value proposition of connecting reputation to relationship to revenue for fast-growing, global technology companies.

This past quarter, the Hotwire team brought on impressive new additions including Nicholas Love, Vice President of Global Marketing who will join the Hotwire Global Leadership team and lead marketing for Hotwire's own brand. In the U.S., Jen Roane joins as Senior Vice President, and Tannis Baldock has been promoted to Executive Vice President. In the U.K., Maureen Conlon has joined as U.K. Head of Communications, Client Services and in Australia, Chelsea Hunter was appointed to a newly created role to lead Client Services and Business Development.

"Continuing to build a world-class team has been a big focus for us as we add innovative brands to our client portfolio and expand work with our current clients," said Heather Kernahan, Global CEO of Hotwire. "The experience, skills and expertise that our leaders bring help us to continue meeting the needs of tech CMOs around the world."

Senior Leaders Strengthen Integrated Communications Experience Business Development

Nicholas Love is a recognized public speaker and author on Digital Transformation, Digital Engagement and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Nicholas is a two-time Adweek Executive Mentee and has been a featured speaker at events with Netbase, SXSW, Social Media Strategies Summit, Page Society Spring Seminar and Brandwatch Now You Know. He has been instrumental in driving transformative change and impactful results across both domestic and international markets throughout his career including creating a Digital Center of Excellence in his most recent role as VP, Digital Marketing at G&S Business Communications.

Jen Roane has spent the last 25 years in tech PR working with startup founders, senior leaders and executives to deliver integrated and creative communications programs and drive results. She has a strong mix of B2B and B2C tech experience having worked with both global and national brands in the consumer and technology space. Jen was previously a Partner at Barokas, a Finn Partners Company, where she served as a trusted partner and strategic advisor, helping clients reach the audiences most important to their business.

Maureen Conlon is a global communications leader and joins Hotwire from Grayling where she was the Global Client Lead for Huawei. She started her career in Hong Kong working with companies like Huawei, Qualcomm and Foxconn. Upon moving to London, she led the global brief for Sony Mobile while working with other consumer tech companies like DJI and enterprise brands like Salesforce and Hewlett Packard.

Chelsea Hunter will join Hotwire Australia in a newly created role to lead Client Services and Business Development for Brand and Marketing. She brings a 20-year track record in leadership roles at some of America's leading digital and integrated agencies. In her previous roles, she's led expansion into new service areas and helped scale existing growth opportunities for agencies including Pace Communications and Rise Interactive.

Hotwire has continued to scale its senior leadership bench across all offices having recently brought on Elena Stayer as Communications Director; and Lynda Tay as Strategic Finance Business Partner in its Hotwire U.K. office.

About Hotwire

Hotwire is the global technology communication consultancy, part of Enero Group. Founded in 2000, we operate a worldwide network of wholly owned offices and partners serving a range of clients from scale-ups to established multinationals. We unleash the possibilities of innovative technology through integrated communications that ignite curiosity, spark action, and fuel success. We do this using our proprietary methodology which is underpinned by robust insight and strategy, purposeful creativity, integrated planning, and a core emphasis on measurement and evaluation. www.hotwireglobal.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517005525/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Kelsey Quickstad

Kelsey.Quickstad@hotwireglobal.com