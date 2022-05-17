MHRA today granted a licence for Ongavia (ranibizumab), a biosimilar to Lucentis *, for the treatment of (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and several other eye diseases, such as diabetic macular oedema and proliferative diabetic retinopathy

AMD is a leading cause of blindness for working age adults with uncontrolled diabetes. 1

Ongavia will be the first ophthalmology biosimilar commercialised by Teva in Europe

In recent years, biosimilars have delivered significant savings to healthcare systems across the UK and other European markets

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd welcomes the UK Medicines Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA) decision to grant a licence for Ongavia a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab ), an eye injection. The United Kingdom is the first country in Europe to authorize commercialization of Ongaviafor the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration ("AMD"). Ongavia is also licenced for: the treatment of visual impairment due to diabetic macular oedema (DME); the treatment of proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR); the treatment of visual impairment due to macular oedema secondary to retinal vein occlusion (branch RVO or central RVO); and the treatment of visual impairment due to choroidal neovascularisation (CNV).

Ranibizumab inhibits vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), which is responsible for the excessive formation of blood vessels in the retina2. Teva's biosimilar ranibizumab is highly similar to its reference medicine in terms of clinical efficacy, ocular and systemic safety in the treatment of patients with AMD and its other indications, as shown in the COLUMBUS-AMD study (a randomized, double-masked, parallel group, multi-centre phase III study3

Welcoming the news, Richard Daniell, Executive Vice President, Teva Europe Commercial, said: "Teva is pleased to bring the first biosimilar for Lucentis in ophthalmology to clinicians and patients in the UK. Our mission is to improve access to advanced treatments at attainable prices and we are establishing a role for biosimilars. We believe that unlocking value in biologics is the new frontier in medicine and lowering system costs around the globe is the key to broadening patient access. We are committed to high quality products and services to support the ophthalmology community."

Teva entered into a strategic partnership for the exclusive commercialisation of ranibizumab with Bioeq AG. Teva hopes to commercialise the ranibizumab biosimilar across Europe.

AMD is the most common cause of blindness in developed countries and it is estimated that up to 77 million Europeans will be affected by 20504. The consequences carry a significant global burden for healthcare systems and society. With the incidence of wet AMD increasing, it is expected that a considerable amount of healthcare resources and careful planning will be needed for decades to come.4

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) has been developing and producing medicines to improve people's lives for more than a century. We are a global leader in generic, biosimilar and specialty medicines with a portfolio consisting of over 3,500 products in nearly every therapeutic area. Around 200 million people around the world take a Teva medicine every day, and are served by one of the largest and most complex supply chains in the pharmaceutical industry. Along with our established presence in generics, we have significant innovative research and operations supporting our growing portfolio of specialty and biopharmaceutical products. Learn more at www.tevapharm.com

About Bioeq:

Bioeq is a Swiss biopharmaceutical joint venture between the Polpharma Biologics Group and the Formycon Group. Bioeq develops, licenses and commercializes biosimilars. www.bioeq.ch

