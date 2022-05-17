Company Introduces Latest Iteration of Proprietary Sleep Tech to the U.S. and Canadian Markets

Somnox today announced the U.S. launch of their science-backed sleep companion, shown to improve breathing and settle the mind for better sleep, recovery, and quality of life. Somnox is a category-carving company known for developing the first smart sleep companion to improve quality of rest via built-in sensors that detect respiratory rate and sync with the user to gradually slow the cadence of breath and empower a good night's sleep. Somnox's Haptic Breathing technology guides breath using a pneumatic system and incorporates an air-bladder, which inflates and deflates to simulate natural inhalation, exhalation and breath holding rhythms.

The proprietary, patented technology embedded in the Somnox encourages better sleep by guiding users' breathing, thereby relieving feelings of stress and anxiety, while the Somnox App coaches and evolves with the user over time to improve overall rest and recovery. The Somnox sleep companion offers multiple options when incorporating the device into one's sleep routine. Somnox is multi-functional and can be incorporated into many different parts of a user's daily ritual. Some use Somnox fifteen minutes before bedtime to help calm the body and mind, while others enjoy it as a true sleep companion in bed throughout the night, in which case the proprietary technology further personalizes and improves future experience. The companion can also be utilized as part of one's daily self-care routine, accompanying the user during breathwork, meditation, and intentional relaxation.

Boasting plush fabric and memory foam components to comprise the cushion, the Somnox sleep companion easily adapts to any sleeping style and includes enhanced sensors and algorithms to accurately measure breath and encourage sleep. The Somnox is also equipped with WiFi and Bluetooth to allow users to stream their choice of music and ambient sound for a multisensory experience. The Somnox sleep companion is light and compact at 3.75 pounds, making it easy to hold close and suitable for people who toss and turn in their sleep. It is equipped with a USB-C compatible, lithium ion battery that fuels an average of five nights on just one charge.

Somnox is coming off an impressive year in which the company has experienced significant traction and growth, including a 150% year over year increase in revenue and more than 12,000 satisfied (and well-rested) customers. In fact, Somnox users have reported 85% better sleep in the first weeks and 75% continue to use Somnox on a nightly basis two months post-purchase.

"Sleep is more than a pillar of good health, it is the foundation on which the bastions of exercise and diet are built," said Julian Jagtenberg, CEO and co-founder, Somnox. "Compromising the bedrock of sleep lessens the efficacy of an otherwise healthy diet and lifestyle. Somnox aims to tackle the root-cause of sleep issues: feelings of stress and anxiety. The breathing guidance of Somnox helps people experience the profound power of breathwork and the benefits of quality sleep and overall calm. Sleep is a complex activity, so it's not surprising that external aids like the thousands of pillows and weighted blankets on the market haven't done much to reverse the growing sleep epidemic. We set out to create a safe, comfortable, and science-backed sleep aid that improves sleep through the power of breath and its impact on the autonomic nervous system. Somnox is proven to help people fall asleep faster by reducing feelings of stress and anxiety while also improving mood and energy levels the next day."

When stressed, our sympathetic nervous system (the one responsible for the "fight or flight" response) becomes overactive. This causes blood pressure and heart rate to increase, which makes relaxing and sleeping more difficult. By breathing slower, the parasympathetic nervous system (which is responsible for our body's unconscious actions) becomes activated. Blood pressure lowers, heart rate slows, and muscles relax. Somnox's breathing and sleep technique guides users to breathe slower, which has been scientifically proven to activate the body's natural relaxation response.

"Somnox understands that good sleep is all about feeling relaxed, safe and secure," said Roy Raymann, PhD, sleep scientist, and SleepCzar founder. "The Somnox sleep companion has implemented state of the art science on the effects of breathing and sleep, inventing an intelligent product with exceptional tech to help users feel at ease and smoothly transition into sleep. Ultimately, a good night's sleep is the most effective form of preventative health care and Somnox can effectively empower optimal rest and recovery."

Quality sleep improves nearly all aspects of life including immunity, performance, and mental health. Current sleep solutions are limited or consist of trackers that simply measure various biometrics without offering any advice on how to improve sleep. Somnox believes it is time to learn what truly works for everyone's unique physiology and psychology, leveraging personalized biometrics. Somnox helps users sleep better by working effortlessly in the background, physically guiding the breath.

The Somnox sleep companion is made in the Netherlands, retails for $599 USD, and is now available for purchase at somnox.com/usa with free shipping, a 30-night trial with money-back guarantee, and financing options from as low as $55/month via Affirm. For more information, please visit somnox.com.

About Somnox

Somnox is on a mission to help 100 million worldwide achieve better sleep by 2030. Their patented technology provides users with a science-backed sleep companion to relieve feelings of stress and anxiety, resulting in deeper, more restful sleep. Somnox is known for inventing the world's first technology that leverages biofeedback and breathwork to accelerate the process of falling asleep. CEO and co-founder Julian Jagtenberg conceptualized Somnox while researching sleep as a robotics engineer at the University of Technology Delft in the Netherlands. Somnox has received much acclaim for its innovative design, including the Red Dot Design award and the iF Design award. For additional information, please visit somnox.com.

